Inside the Numbers Part VIII

<span style="">In the weeks leading up to the start of the New Orleans Saints' 2009 training camp, NewOrleansSaints.com will take an inside look at some interesting facts and figures of various high-profile players on the Saints' roster. This is part eight in the series. </span> <span style=""><span style=""><span style="">

TE JEREMY SHOCKEY

Height: 6-5

Weight: 251

NFL Experience in 2009: 8th Season

Years with Saints: 2nd Season

College: Miami (Fla.)

SAINTSATIONAL NOTES:

TE Jeremy Shockey joined the Saints at the beginning of training camp in 2008 and upgraded the team's tight end position. In the trade with the New York Giants, the Saints traded away second and fifth round draft choices in 2009.

*Shockey enters his second season with the Saints having hauled in 421 career receptions for 4,711 yards and 27 touchdowns during regular season games during his NFL career.

*The energetic tight end from the University of Miami led all Saints tight ends in receptions in 2008 with 50 receptions for 483 yards, despite missing four games due to a sports hernia and an injury to his right ankle. Despite the setbacks, he finished the season ranked 11th in the NFL among tight ends in receptions.

*Shockey has been selected to four Pro Bowls in his career, while his receptions total (421) is ranked third among all active tight ends and his receiving yardage total is fourth overall among his peers. Shockey has also caught at least one pass in 95 consecutive regular season contests in which he played, the second-longest streak among all NFL tight ends.

MOST CAREER RECEPTIONS AMONG ACTIVE NFL TIGHT ENDS

<table> <tbody> <tr> <td><span style="">RANK</span> TIGHT END

REC.

1. Tony Gonzalez, ATL

916 2. Jason Witten, DAL

429

3. Jeremy Shockey, N.O.

421 4. Antonio Gates, SD

400





MOST CAREER RECEIVING YARDS AMONG ACTIVE NFL TIGHT ENDS

RANK

TIGHT END

YARDS 1. Tony Gonzalez, ATL

10,940 2. Antonio Gates, SD

5,066 3. Jason Witten, DAL

4,935

4. Jeremy Shockey, N.O.

4,711





MOST CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH A RECEPTION AMONG NFL TIGHT ENDS RANK

TIGHT END

NO.

1.

Tony Gonzalez, ATL

131 2. Jeremy Shockey, N.O.

95

2008 HIGHLIGHTS

Made his Saints regular season debut in game one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had six receptions for 54 yards, including a season-long 26-yard reception.

*In game three at Denver Shockey had a season-high eight receptions for 75 yards.

*Missed games three-five due to a sports hernia.

*Returned for game seven at Carolina and had five receptions for 50 yards, with a long gain of 25 yards.

*Shockey enjoyed one of his most productive performances as a Saint against the Green Bay Packers in a Monday Night game at the Superdome when he recorded five receptions for 57 yards, which tied for the team-lead in receptions with WR Lance Moore in the team's victory.

*Also had five receptions for 64 yards to lead the Saints in receptions vs. Atlanta on December 7, with four-of-his-five receptions going for first downs.

*Recorded five receptions for 37 yards in game 16 win at Detroit before suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the season-finale against the Carolina Panthers.



JEREMY SHOCKEY: CAREER-BESTS

Receptions: 12, vs. Dallas (11/11/07)

Receiving Yards: 129 (twice), last time vs. Dallas (11/11/07)

Longest Reception: 59 yards, at Dallas (10/16/05)