Inside the Huddle with Kevin Kaesviharn

<span> <span style="">NewOrleansSaints.com: </span> <span style="">What was the transition like for you, not only from the Bengals to the Saints, but from Cincinnati to New Orleans?</span>

<span style="">Kevin Kaesviharn: </span>"It was a transition where I had to learn a new scheme, but football's not going to get too different. The terminology was a lot different. It came down to learning the terminology, getting to know the guys and letting them get to know me. The training camps are a lot tougher here compared to Cincinnati, but I think that it's all for the better. As far as going from living in Cincinnati to New Orleans, it was a unique transition. Each place has its advantages and disadvantages. I think the best things about New Orleans are the food and the people. Each place has its own great qualities about it."

NewOrleansSaints.com: What's the biggest difference in playing in the AFC to the NFC?

Kevin Kaesviharn: "There's really not a big difference. The general perception of the leagues is that the AFC is a lot better just because there are a lot of dominant AFC teams that have won several Super Bowls in the past years, except for last season. You always have a few teams that are always going to be at the top of each conference. We are trying to be one of those team's year in and year out."

NewOrleansSaints.com: You were a substitute teacher before you came to the NFL in 2001. If football didn't work out for you, was teaching your second passion?

Kevin Kaesviharn: "I knew I wanted to do something where I felt that I was helping someone and had a purpose. I wanted to make a difference in other peoples' lives. If I weren't playing football I would probably be teaching and coaching some high school sports. I enjoyed math. I have a physical education degree with a math minor. Before I played in the NFL, I was substitute teaching Algebra I and II. It's just something that I love to do. With math there's just a right or wrong, there's no gray. In so many areas in our lives, there's so much gray. I just love that part about it."

NewOrleansSaints.com: How has this Saints' defensive secondary improved from last year?

Kevin Kaesviharn: "I think that the guys understand the scheme a lot better. We are all concentrating on the alignments, the footwork, and where we're supposed to be on every play. The focus is a lot more intense. Overall, it's going to helps us a lot this year. You can never tell how things are going to work out, but I do believe that we are a better secondary going into this season than we were at the start of last year."

NewOrleansSaints.com: What are your personal goals for this season?