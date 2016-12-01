Inside the Game: Saints vs. Lions Connections

New Orleans RB Mark Ingram attended Flint Southwestern Academy as a high school senior in 2007 and earned All- State and Detroit Free Press Offensive Dream Team honors after rushing for 1,699 yards and 24 TDs, also registering 84 tackles with eight interceptions on defense. Ingram attended Grand Blanc (Flint, Mich.) HS from 2003- 06, where he ran for 846 yards and 14 touchdowns on 121 carries (7.0 avg.) as a junior, adding 260 yards and two scores on 22 receptions (11.8 avg.), while posting 33 tackles with two interceptions as a CB…Saints DTNick Fairley was a first round draft pick of the Lions in 2011 (13th overall) and played for Detroit from 2011-14…New Orleans DEDarryl Tapp played for the Lions from 2014-15 and appeared in 32 games with one start and posted 43 tackles (31 solo), 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed…Saints WR Jake Lampman prepped at Haslett (Mich.) HS and was a four-year letterwinner at Ferris State where he finished his career ranked sixth all-time in school records with 2,201 receiving yards…Saints Quarterbacks Coach Joe Lombardi served as offensive coordinator of the Lions from 2014-15…Detroit S Rafael Bush played for the Saints from 2012-15 and appeared in 46 games with 14 starts and recorded 134 tackles (85 solo), one interception, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 20 special teams stops and one coverage fumble recovery...LB Dannell Ellerbe and Detroit QB Matthew Stafford were college teammates at the University of Georgia...Lions DT Tyrunn Walker played for the Saints from 2012-14...DE Cameron Jordan and Detroit WR Marvin Jones Jr. were college teammates at the University of California...Saints Offensive Line Coach Dan Roushar enjoyed a six-year stint at Michigan State from 2007-12, where he served as offensive coordinator/tight ends coach his final two seasons...Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Stan Kwan served on the Lions coaching staff from 1997-2000 and then from 2004-09, serving as special teams coordinator his final two seasons...Saints Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Dan Campbell played for the Lions from 2006-08...Saints Wide Receivers CoachJohn Morton played at Grand Rapids Community College and then played at Western Michigan from 1991- 92...Saints WRWillie Snead IV prepped at Muskegon Heights (Mich.) HS...Lions Assistant Head Coach/ Offensive Line Ron Prince tutored Saints WR Brandon Coleman in 2013 at Rutgers where he served as offensive coordinator. Coleman was also tutored with the Scarlet Knights by Lions Special Teams Assistant Devin Fitzsimmons, a Folsom, La. native who served as an offensive assistant... Coleman and Lions RB Michael Burton were college teammates with the Scarlet Knights...New Orleans RB Travaris Cadet and Detroit P Sam Martin were college teammates at Appalachian State...Saints Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers Joe Vitt and Detroit Senior Coaching Assistant Gunther Cunningham served on the same defensive coaching staff in Kansas City...Detroit Special Teams Coordinator Joe Marciano coached special teams in New Orleans from 1986-95...Lions Head Strength and Conditioning CoachHarold Nash Jr. is a New Orleans native who attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now Louisiana-Lafayette) and joined the football team as a walk-on, where he played defensive back for four seasons and graduated with a bachelor of science in humanities…Lions DTKhyri Thornton played at Southern Mississippi…New Orleans CMax Unger and Detroit WR Golden Tate were teammates in Seattle from 2010- 13...Detroit Defensive Backs/Corners Coach Tony Oden served on the New Orleans coaching staff from 2006-11… New Orleans Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta and Detroit Linebackers Coach Bill Sheridan served on the same coaching staff with the New York Giants from 2006- 08…New Orleans TE Coby Fleener and Detroit CB Johnson Bademosi were college teammates at Stanford…Saints CB Sterling Moore and Lions CB Johnthan Banks were teammates in Tampa Bay in 2015.