Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inside the Game: Saints-Raiders connections

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen served as head coach of Raiders from 2012-14

Sep 08, 2016 at 06:00 AM
 

New Orleans Defensive CoordinatorDennis Allen served as head coach of the Raiders from 2012-14. Oakland quality control coaches Nick Holz andTravis Smith and Defensive Backs Coach Marcus Robertson served under Allen in Oakland…New Orleans Offensive Assistant Ronald Curry was a seventh-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2002 and played seven seasons with the club, playing in 76 career games with 32 starts and registering 193 receptions for 2,347 yards with 13 touchdowns… Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, Assistant Head Coach/ LinebackersJoe Vitt and Oakland Offensive Coordinator Bill Musgrave served on the same coaching staff with the Eagles in 1998...Oakland Head CoachJack Del Rio was a third-round draft pick of New Orleans in 1985 and went on to play two seasons for the Saints, making the NFL's All-Rookie Team and earning the Saints' Rookie of the Year Award. Del Rio later served on the New Orleans coaching staff from 1997-98…Oakland DT Justin Ellis prepped at Neville (Monroe, La.) HS, the alma mater of Saints Defensive Line Coach Bill Johnson and played at Louisiana Tech from 2011-14...Saints Wide Receivers CoachJohn Morton originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 1993 and spent part of the next two seasons on their practice squad and returned to the Silver and Black for training camp in 1996. Following the conclusion of his playing career, he worked for the Raiders in several capacities from 1997-2004, including serving as senior offensive assistant/receivers from 2002-03, when he tutored a pair of Pro Football Hall of Fame wideouts inTim Brown and Jerry Rice. Morton and Raiders Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton Jr. were on the same coaching staff at USC from 2007-09...New Orleans DT Tyeler Davison played at Fresno State from 2011-14, where he was a college teammate of Raiders QB Derek Carr during his first three seasons…Saints LBs Nate Stupar and Michael Mauti and Oakland QB Matt McGloin were college teammates at Penn State. Stupar was originally drafted 230th overall by Oakland in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft...New Orleans LB Craig Robertson and Oakland RB Jamize Olawale were college teammates at North Texas...Saints TE Coby Fleener and T/G Andrus Peat both played at Stanford…New Orleans Coaching Intern Leigh Torrence was a four-year letterman at Stanford in football and two-year letterman in track…Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn and Oakland Wide Receivers Coach Rob Moore were teammates with the New York Jets in 1994. Glenn and Raiders LS John Condo were teammates with the Dallas Cowboys in 2005...Saints Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Dan Dalrymple and Raiders Tight Ends CoachBobby Johnson served on the same staff at Miami (Ohio) from 1999-2004...Raiders G Vadal Alexander is a New Orleans native who played at LSU...New Orleans DE Paul Kruger and Oakland CB Sean Smith were college teammates at Utah...Saints DTNick Fairley and Raiders LBDaren Bates were college teammates at Auburn and both were members of the 2010 BCS National Championship team...Saints CB P.J. Williams and Raiders T Menelik Watson were college teammates at Florida State...Saints C Max Unger and Oakland LB Bruce Irvin were teammates in Seattle from 2012-14, with both helping lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XLVIII...New Orleans S Jairus Byrd, RBC.J. Spiller and Oakland TE Lee Smith were teammates in Buffalo...Saints RBDaniel Lasco and DE Cameron Jordan both played at the University of California...Saints WR Brandin Cooks prepped at Stockton (Calif.) HS.

New Orleans Saints vs Oakland Raiders

Photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Oakland Raiders game on Friday, August 16, 2013. Photos taken by Michael C. Hebert.

No Title
1 / 120
No Title
2 / 120
No Title
3 / 120
No Title
4 / 120
No Title
5 / 120
No Title
6 / 120
No Title
7 / 120
No Title
8 / 120
No Title
9 / 120
No Title
10 / 120
No Title
11 / 120
No Title
12 / 120
No Title
13 / 120
No Title
14 / 120
No Title
15 / 120
No Title
16 / 120
No Title
17 / 120
No Title
18 / 120
No Title
19 / 120
No Title
20 / 120
No Title
21 / 120
No Title
22 / 120
No Title
23 / 120
No Title
24 / 120
No Title
25 / 120
No Title
26 / 120
No Title
27 / 120
No Title
28 / 120
No Title
29 / 120
No Title
30 / 120
No Title
31 / 120
No Title
32 / 120
No Title
33 / 120
No Title
34 / 120
No Title
35 / 120
No Title
36 / 120
No Title
37 / 120
No Title
38 / 120
No Title
39 / 120
No Title
40 / 120
No Title
41 / 120
No Title
42 / 120
No Title
43 / 120
No Title
44 / 120
No Title
45 / 120
No Title
46 / 120
No Title
47 / 120
No Title
48 / 120
No Title
49 / 120
No Title
50 / 120
No Title
51 / 120
No Title
52 / 120
No Title
53 / 120
No Title
54 / 120
No Title
55 / 120
No Title
56 / 120
No Title
57 / 120
No Title
58 / 120
No Title
59 / 120
No Title
60 / 120
No Title
61 / 120
No Title
62 / 120
No Title
63 / 120
No Title
64 / 120
No Title
65 / 120
No Title
66 / 120
No Title
67 / 120
No Title
68 / 120
No Title
69 / 120
No Title
70 / 120
No Title
71 / 120
No Title
72 / 120
No Title
73 / 120
No Title
74 / 120
No Title
75 / 120
No Title
76 / 120
No Title
77 / 120
No Title
78 / 120
No Title
79 / 120
No Title
80 / 120
No Title
81 / 120
No Title
82 / 120
No Title
83 / 120
No Title
84 / 120
No Title
85 / 120
No Title
86 / 120
No Title
87 / 120
No Title
88 / 120
No Title
89 / 120
No Title
90 / 120
No Title
91 / 120
No Title
92 / 120
No Title
93 / 120
No Title
94 / 120
No Title
95 / 120
No Title
96 / 120
No Title
97 / 120
No Title
98 / 120
No Title
99 / 120
No Title
100 / 120
No Title
101 / 120
No Title
102 / 120
No Title
103 / 120
No Title
104 / 120
No Title
105 / 120
No Title
106 / 120
No Title
107 / 120
No Title
108 / 120
No Title
109 / 120
No Title
110 / 120
No Title
111 / 120
No Title
112 / 120
No Title
113 / 120
No Title
114 / 120
No Title
115 / 120
No Title
116 / 120
No Title
117 / 120
No Title
118 / 120
No Title
119 / 120
No Title
120 / 120
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

Defensive veteran returns to New Orleans in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Murphy, Neal and Poling 

Saints add three to the offseason roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign three players, waive two
news

New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions
news

Quarterback Ian Book believes New Orleans Saints offer opportunity for success

Book, tackle Landon Young, receiver Kawaan Baker round out Saints' six-man draft class in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints exercise fifth-year option on defensive end Marcus Davenport

Davenport has recorded 75 tackles and 12.5 sacks in four seasons
news

New Orleans Saints surprised Cesar Ruiz with call in first round

'I started to accept the fact that we're going to have to come back here another day'
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to announce selections on second night of NFL draft

The Saints have three picks to make Friday, April 30
news

Will Clapp returns to provide depth, experience for New Orleans Saints on offensive line

Saints also add former Tulane offensive lineman Christian Montano
news

2021 NFL schedule to be announced May 12

Schedule release will air on NFL Network Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT
news

Taysom Hill looks inward as New Orleans Saints quarterback competition is set to begin

'I think historically, as a competitor and as a player, the competition really becomes with yourself'
news

Coach Sean Payton says quarterback is not a 'must' for New Orleans Saints in upcoming draft

'We feel like we've got real good players in the building'
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising