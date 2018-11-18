Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inside the Game: New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles connections

Take an inside look at the connections between the Saints and Eagles before their Week 11 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 14. 

Nov 18, 2018 at 08:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles Connections

  • Saints head coach Sean Payton spent part of his childhood in the Philadelphia area and served on the Eagles coaching staff from 1997-98 as their quarterbacks coach
  • Saints offensive assistant Joseph Brady served as a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015-16
  • New Orleans senior defensive assistant Peter Giunta served as defensive backs coach of the Eagles from 1991-94 and also served on staffs at Penn State from 1981-83 and at Lehigh from 1988-90
  • Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins was a first round draft pick of the Saints in 2009 and played for New Orleans for five seasons from 2009-13. Jenkins and Saints safety Kurt Coleman, who was a seventh round draft pick of the Eagles in 2010 and played for Philadelphia for four seasons, were college teammates at Ohio State
  • Philadelphia running back Darren Sproles played for the Saints from 2011-13. In addition to being teammates in New Orleans, quarterback Drew Brees and Sproles played together in 2005 in San Diego with agles Tight Ends Coach Justin Peelle
  • Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was a three-year starter at Northeast Louisiana and began his coaching career at Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport
  • Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood prepped at Neuptune (N.J.) HS, where he played only one year of football and then played in 44 games with 30 starts at Temple from 2015-17, finishing his college career with 103 receptions for 1,638 yards (15.9 avg.) and 16 touchdowns
  • New Orleans tackle Ryan Ramczyk blocked for Philadelphia running back Corey Clement at Wisconsin
  • New Orleans cornerback P.J. Williams and Philadelphia cornerback Ronald Darby and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan patrolled the same Florida State defense
  • Saints tight end Benjamin Watson and Jernigan were teammates in Baltimore in 2016
  • Saints guard/tackle Andrus Peat and Eagles tight end Zach Ertz were college teammates at Stanford
  • Saints running back Mark Ingram's father Mark Ingram Sr., played for the Eagles in his final National Football League season in 1996
  • Brees and Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles both prepped at Westlake (Austin, Texas) HS, making them only the second duo of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks from the same high school joining Eli and Peyton Manning (Newman High School in New Orleans)
  • Philadelphia linebackers coach Ken Flajole served as the Saints secondary Coach in 2012
  • Philadelphia wide receivers Coach Gunter Brewer is a Columbus, Miss. Native who served as an assistant at Northeast Mississippi in 1995
  • Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan and Eagles special teams coordinator Dave Fipp served on the same staff at Miami in 2011
  • Saints senior offensive assistant/wide receivers Curtis Johnson tutored Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in Chicago in 2016
  • New Orleans Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley served as an administrative intern in Philadelphia from 2001-02
  • Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills played at LSU
  • Philadelphia Director of Player Personnel Andy Weidl was a member of the Saints player personnel department from 2000-05
  • Saints sponsorship coordinator Kaitlin Donahoe's father, Tom Donahoe, serves as senior player personnel advisor of the Eagles
  • Nolan and Philadelphia offensive coordinator Mike Groh served on the same New York Jets staff in 2000
  • New Orleans special teams coordinator Bradford Banta served on Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's staff in Detroit from 2009-13
  • Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi served as an assistant Bucknell in 2000 and at Mercyhurst from 2002-05
  • New Orleans assistant offensive line Coach Brendan Nugent and Eagles assistant wide receivers coach Carson Welch served on the same Chicago staff from 2013-14
  • Saints area scout Jon Sandusky played safety at Penn State from 1996-99 and served nine years in the Philadelphia player personnel department
  • New Orleans area scout Joey Vitt's father Joe Vitt grew up in the Philadelphia area, when his father Joe Vitt coached linebackers for the Eagles from 1995-98.

