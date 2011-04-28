Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Ingram Exited to be in New Orleans

Conference call transcript with the Saints second first round selection

Apr 28, 2011 at 05:40 PM

New Orleans Saints RB Mark IngramConference Call With New Orleans MediaThursday, April 28, 2011

(On his emotions when selected by the Saints)
"I was just excited to hear from them. They called me and told me that they traded up to get me so I was excited about it. It's an amazing chance and I am excited to be a Saint."

(On the interest shown by the Saints before the draft)
"I knew that they liked me. I know that they liked my game. I don't know exactly what happened coming in to the draft, but I am excited that they traded up to come get me."

(On coming in to a team with so many running backs on the roster)
"They have a lot of great backs down there. I am going to go down there and work my butt off. Anything I can contribute to the team, that's what I am willing to do to win games and help them win championships."

(On training in New Orleans and eventually being selected by the Saints)
"It's crazy but God does everything for a reason. I have been training down there since January and now I am going to be playing there. I have rolled by the dome a couple of times the past couple of months and it's crazy. I'm excited about it."

(On if he looked at teams that need a running back as his most plausible options)
"Yeah, I definitely looked at that. In the end, nobody knows what happens. There were a lot of teams that didn't need running backs in the first round. I am just excited that I am a Saint. I am ready to get down there and get to work."

(On fitting in to the Saints offense)
"I just want to get down there and learn the terminology and get familiar, work my butt off and any way that I can contribute to the team, that's what I am excited to do and that's what I will do if it will help the team win. "
(On talking to his father about the draft)

"I talked to him earlier today and I talked to him all throughout the week. He has definitely been a positive influence on me throughout this whole process and throughout my whole life. This is a real special moment for us. Even though he is not with me, he is in my heart and this is real special."

(On the hardest question the Saints asked him)
"They really didn't ask me tough questions. It was just getting to know me and talking football. It was just getting to know each other. It was really down to earth, and a really comfortable environment for me to be in."
(On if other teams missed the opportunity to draft him)

"That doesn't matter to me. My main focus is getting down there to New Orleans and helping them out in whatever way I can. It's a blessing to be drafted, whether it's in the first round or seventh round. The opportunity to be a member of the NFL is very special and something I have been waiting for my entire life."

(On his favorite place to eat or hang out)
"I have gone to a lot of little spots down there to eat. They have a lot of good food down there in New Orleans. I have to watch myself."
(On comparisons to Deuce McAlister)

"Deuce is a great running back.  He did lots of good things for New Orleans while he was there. I really try to be myself. I don't really try to model my game after anybody. I try and be the best player I can be and help out any way I can."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don'ts

'I think you have a full, complete player'

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

Players join roster with the Saints five selections from the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints add linebacker, defensive tackle on final day of 2022 NFL Draft

D'Marco Jackson, Jordan Jackson provide depth and special teams play

news

Meet the 2022 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor, D'Marco Jackson, and Jordan Jackson in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft

Jackson is first player Saints have drafted from Appalachian State

news

Five things to know about Jordan Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 194

Will be eligible to play immediately for Saints

news

New Orleans Saints select Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson with Pick 194 in the 2022 NFL Draft

He had 41 tackles with 7.5 sacks in 2021

news

Five things to know about D'Marco Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 161

Had 19 tackles for loss last season, tied for fourth most in Football Bowl Subdivision

news

New Orleans Saints select Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson with Pick 161 in the 2022 NFL Draft

Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2022 NFL draft

Alontae Taylor is the 12th player from Tennessee the Saints have drafted

news

Moving from receiver to defensive back pays off for New Orleans Saints draft pick Alontae Taylor

'I feel like in life sometimes, you have to adapt and I'm willing to adapt'

news

Five things to know about Alontae Taylor | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 49

Played quarterback in high school

Advertising