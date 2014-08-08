Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. St. Louis Rams preseason opener

New Orleans Saints battle the St. Louis Rams at 7 p.m. CT Friday

Aug 08, 2014 at 03:45 AM

The New Orleans Saints open the 2014 preseason against the St. Louis Rams on Friday in the Edward Jones Dome at 7 p.m. CT.

Below is how fans can watch the contest:

Fans in the New Orleans regional market:
The game will be regionally televised on Cox Sports Television and WVUE-8. Joel Meyers, Jon Stinchomb and Sean Kelley will call the game with John DeShazier and Mike Nabors working the sideline.

Radio: The game will also be regionally broadcasted on WWL Radio (870-AM and 105.3-FM). Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan will call the game for the Saints radio network with Kristian Garic reporting from the sideline.

Fans outside of the New Orleans and St. Louis regional market:
For fans outside of teams' respective markets, the game will be nationally televised on NFL Network. (Full list of the NFL Network's preseason schedule)

Fans outside of the New Orleans and St. Louis regional market and don't have NFL Network:
Out of market fans that don't have NFL Network can watch Friday night's game live or on-demand with NFL Preseason Live.

NFL Preseason Live enables fans in the United States to watch every out-of-market preseason game live. All 65 NFL preseason games will be available on-demand and accessible on your tablet.

Fans will have the ability to:
*Watch complete games online (or condensed versions) *Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
*DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action. * *Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen. *
*Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games *Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2013
*
*The Saints preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 23 will NOT be available through NFL Preseason Live, as it will be nationally televised on CBS.*

*Sign up for Preseason Live for just $19.99 HERE! Access through Sept. 14, 2014.

*Due to broadcast restrictions, all nationally broadcast preseason games are blacked out and all locallytelevised preseason games are blacked out in their home markets. Blacked-out games will be made available on-demand in the NFL Preseason Live archives. NFL Preseason Live is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, and any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

*

