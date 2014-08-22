How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts preseason game

The New Orleans Saints will battle the Indianapolis Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night at 7 pm CT.

Below is how fans can watch/listen to the contest:

TV:The game will be nationally-televised on CBS. Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts and Jenny Dell will call the game.

Radio: The game will also be regionally broadcasted on WWL Radio (870-AM and 105.3-FM). Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan will call the game for the Saints radio network with Kristian Garic reporting from the sideline.

For fans that can't watch the game live:

For fans that can't catch the game live, you can watch the game on-demand with NFL Preseason Live.

Fans will have the ability to:

*Watch complete games online (or condensed versions) *Listen to the gameday radio broadcast

*DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action. * *Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen. *

*Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games *Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2013

*Sign up for Preseason Live for just $19.99 HERE! Access through Sept. 14, 2014.

*Due to broadcast restrictions, all nationally broadcast preseason games are blacked out and all locallytelevised preseason games are blacked out in their home markets. Blacked-out games will be made available on-demand in the NFL Preseason Live archives. NFL Preseason Live is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, and any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

NFL Network Re-Broadcast: