How to Watch Online: New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals 11/11/18

Nov 10, 2018 at 08:00 AM
The New Orleans Saints will attempt to win eight straight games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history and maintain or build on their one-game NFC South Division lead over Carolina when they travel to Paul Brown Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 12:00PM CT.

Fans can catch the action on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally) with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline). The game will also air on WWL-870 and 105.3 with Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline) as well as nationally on Compass Media Networks with Doug Gottleib (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst). For Spanish language radio, tune in to 97.9 FM with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts).

For full broadcast channel listings, CLICK HERE.

NFL GAME PASS
Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

For more information or details on your FREE TRIAL, CLICK HERE.
For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Advertising