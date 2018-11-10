How to Watch Online: New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals 11/11/18

The New Orleans Saints will attempt to win eight straight games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history and maintain or build on their one-game NFC South Division lead over Carolina when they travel to Paul Brown Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 12:00PM CT.

Fans can catch the action on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally) with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline). The game will also air on WWL-870 and 105.3 with Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline) as well as nationally on Compass Media Networks with Doug Gottleib (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst). For Spanish language radio, tune in to 97.9 FM with Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts).

For full broadcast channel listings, CLICK HERE.

