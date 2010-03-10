Henderson To Be Honored By His Hometown

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson will be honored this Saturday, March 13, with a parade and other special events in his hometown of Opelousas.

The parade will begin at Holy Ghost Catholic Church at 2 p.m., travel through the downtown area and end at Donald Gardner Stadium.

Eva Noel, an administrator with Mayor's office, said the parade will work in collaboration with area schools, featuring marching bands, dance troops and other student groups that will make up the heart of the celebration

"It is going to be something special. A lot of schools want to participate," Noel said.

"We want this to be oriented towards the children. He is a very polite and pleasant young man. To be in his presence will mean a lot to these children," Noel said. "He is a very positive role model for our young men and women."

Once the parade is over, Noel said Henderson will be given the keys to the city by Mayor Donald Cravins Sr. as well a street sign in recognition of the city's decision to rename Jefferson Street in his honor.

Henderson has also agreed to stay around for an autograph session at the stadium.

Born in 1982, Devery Vaughn Henderson Jr. grew up in Opelousas and many of his family members, including his mother and grandmother, still live in town.

Henderson played his high school ball for Opelousas High, where he rushed for 1,322 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.

From OHS, he moved on to play college ball for LSU, where he led the Southeastern Conference in 2003 with 11 touchdown receptions. His 19 career touchdowns still rank him as second in the school's history.

The following year, Henderson was drafted by the Saints, for whom he made seven catches for 63 yards during the club's Super Bowl win over the Indianapolis Colts. The 5-11, 200 pound speedster has played in 76 career regular season games for the Saints, making 43 starts, and has recorded 157 career receptions for 3,094 yards for a 19.7 career receiving average and 16 touchdowns, as well as taking 13 handoffs for 89 yards for a 6.8 average and a touchdown).

In postseason play, Henderson has started four-of-the-five contests he has appeared in and caught 15 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.