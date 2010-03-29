Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Heath Evans To Host Softball Game

Saints FB to host charity softball game tonight

Mar 29, 2010 at 06:01 AM

Play ball! Softball, that is.

New Orleans Saints FB Heath Evans is hosting a charity softball game tonight at Zephyr Field in Metairie featuring more than a dozen of his Saints teammates as they face an All-Star military team. The inaugural Heath Evans Softball Showdown event features a Home Run Derby at 6:30 p.m. followed by the seven-inning game.

Saints QB Drew Brees, RBs Reggie Bush and Pierre Thomas and TE David Thomas are among the Saints expected to play.

The game is open to the public. Admission is $10 and tickets are available at the Zephyr Field box office in Metairie and on TicketMaster.com.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Heath Evans Foundation, which is dedicated to fostering hope and healing in the lives of children and families affected by sexual abuse.

"I'm proud that my teammates and friends will participate in the softball game," said Evans.

"It will be a fun game for the players and the fans and we're raising money for a good cause, one that my wife, Beth Ann, and I strongly believe in. I'm hoping that we can hit the ball and run the bases without embarrassing ourselves!"

Evans hosted a similar charity softball game in February in Palm Beach County, Florida where he grew up, and raised more than $100,000.

While Evans laughs about his teammates' softball abilities, he is very serious about the foundation that bears his name. Started in 2006 to help children who have been sexually abused, it's something Evans learned about firsthand because his wife was a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

"Being in the NFL gives me a platform to bring attention to a cause that doesn't receive a lot of attention," said Evans, who is entering his 10th NFL season and second with the Saints. "When people hear about it and learn more about it, hopefully they become motivated to help sexually abused children and their families."

Evans said the foundation provides access to a variety of programs, treatments and services in communities with great need and scarce resources, including New Orleans and West Palm Beach, where he grew up.

"The softball game is another way to bring attention to this problem, and it's a big fundraiser for us," said Evans. "We're excited about joining with the Military All-Star team to host a wonderful family event for the entire community."

For information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact Glenn Martin, President of the Heath Evans Foundation at (561) 876-9317 or by email at glenn.martin@HeathEvans.org.

