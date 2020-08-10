Healthy Alvin Kamara prepared to show off his old, new self with New Orleans Saints

"Just dealing with that, it was frustrating," he said. "Body language – not being able to move my leg how I want to. There's times where my body language was terrible and I did not know it. It's one thing for fans to say it, but it's another when my teammates (say it). My teammates, that's all I'm really concerned about. They knew what I was going through and at times, it's like, 'A.K., I know you're hurting, but come on.' So I'm like, 'All right, come on, I've got to snap back.'

"I'm healthy now so I'm happy to be in this space."

"This" space is the shifty Kamara. The powerful Kamara. The first-defender-doesn't-get-him-on-the-ground Kamara. Offseason work put him back in that sweet spot.

"Any type of lower extremity injury – whether it be knee, ankle, hip, anything – I think once you get out of playing mode and you get into recovery mode, it's kind of like, 'What can we focus on to strengthen whatever was injured and strengthen what's around it?' " he said.

"We really locked in and focused on trying to fortify my ankles, knees, hips – just create some more flexibility, mobility. Strengthen those ligaments in my knee and create some more stability. We did a good job of that, so I feel good. I'm excited about being able to get back to playing how I know I can play."

Getting back to where he was, and improving on it. Like he does every offseason, Kamara said he targeted specific areas to strengthen.

"Identification, with my eyes," he said. "I play pretty fast and sometimes I get ahead of myself, might miss some things that are pretty simple. My mind moving ahead of my body, with pass protections or just catching the ball – sometimes I take my eyes off the ball just because of that confidence that I can catch any ball that comes toward me.

"But you've still got to look at the ball. You've got to get down to the fundamentals. Just breaking a lot of things down to fundamentals and going back and revisiting things, and just fortifying them and making them stronger. Because there' a lot of things that we take for granted in this game.