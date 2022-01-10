Hayden Davis of Ferriday High School in Louisiana named Week 17 NFL Way to Play high school recipient

In a press release sent out on Monday afternoon, the NFL has named Hayden Davis as Week 17's Way to Play recipient. Davis attends Ferriday High School, which is just 180 miles north of New Orleans in Concordia Parish. The full release is as follows:

In partnership with Hudl and in its third year, the NFL Way to Play high school award will continue to recognize high school football players who demonstrate exceptional in-game playing techniques to make impactful plays.

As announced on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Hayden Davis of Ferriday High School is the Week 17 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play High School Award.

Davis demonstrated proper blocking technique by keeping his head up and using his hands to drive the opposing defender downfield. His play helped create a lane for his teammate to run for a 10-yard gain, resulting in a first down.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.

The school of each recipient of the Way to Play High School Award will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

The expert panel selecting the weekly winner consists of Phil Bogle, Kevin Boothe, Jay Manahan, Roman Oben, Jon Runyan and Troy Vincent.