Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Hayden Davis of Ferriday High School in Louisiana named Week 17 NFL Way to Play high school recipient

Ferriday is located 180 miles from New Orleans in Concordia Parish

Jan 10, 2022 at 12:52 PM
CP-NFL-logo-football-1920
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

In a press release sent out on Monday afternoon, the NFL has named Hayden Davis as Week 17's Way to Play recipient. Davis attends Ferriday High School, which is just 180 miles north of New Orleans in Concordia Parish. The full release is as follows:

In partnership with Hudl and in its third year, the NFL Way to Play high school award will continue to recognize high school football players who demonstrate exceptional in-game playing techniques to make impactful plays.

As announced on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Hayden Davis of Ferriday High School is the Week 17 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play High School Award.

Davis demonstrated proper blocking technique by keeping his head up and using his hands to drive the opposing defender downfield. His play helped create a lane for his teammate to run for a 10-yard gain, resulting in a first down.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.

The school of each recipient of the Way to Play High School Award will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

The expert panel selecting the weekly winner consists of Phil Bogle, Kevin Boothe, Jay Manahan, Roman Oben, Jon Runyan and Troy Vincent.

To watch the videos and for more information on the NFL Way to Play, please visit https://playfootball.nfl.com/nfl-way-to-play/nfl-way-to-play-high-school-award/.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints remained aggressive when Trevor Siemian entered game after Taysom Hill injury | Turning Point of the Game from NFL Week 18

Siemian threw a touchdown two plays after replacing Hill
news

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call with local media | Monday, Jan. 10

Head coach looks back on the 2021-22 season 
news

Saints transcripts:  Demario Davis and James Hurst media availability | Monday, Jan. 10

Players on missing playoffs and heading into the postseason
news

New Orleans Saints leaned on resilience to carry them through 2021 season

'I think that's something you find out about really when guys have adversity'
Advertising