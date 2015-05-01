Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Hau'oli Kikaha talks about being drafted by New Orleans Saints

He had 19 sacks for Washington last season

May 01, 2015 at 02:02 PM

Photos of new Saints OLB Hau'oli Kikaha

Associated Press photos of new Saints OLB Hau'oli Kikaha.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints Linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha

Conference Call with Local Media

Friday, May 1, 2015

Can you talk about your draft process?  How many times did you meet with the Saints?  Did you take a visit here to New Orleans?

"First of all it has been an amazing experience and a long journey with me and my friends and everyone that brought me to this point.  As far as the Saints are concerned, I met with them a few times and enjoyed all of our interviews.  I did not go on a trip.  I talked to the guys a fair amount and then it kind of stopped for a while and I wasn't sure, but anyhow I am very excited to be a part of this organization and contribute where I can."

You have a background in judo and wrestling, how does that help you as a pass rusher?

"The core fundamentals of those sports are based on balance, power and angles, and not to mention hand-fighting with judo and wrestling as well.  All of those things go into what a pass rusher does, and practicing for over eight years has helped me develop all of those fundamentals that we translate on the football field."

Did you ever consider competing in judo?

"I did actually, and further in other martial arts. My true love is football.  I am going to go with this one until the wheels fall off."

How frustrating were those back to back ACL tears?

"It was pretty hard for me to take. But they're in the past and I've overcome those things along with my family's help and support and Coach and friends that brought me through those times. It was a rough period, and I'm glad those are long in the past. I've been able to excel since then."

Was it the same knee or different knees?

"It was the same one."

Where do you best see yourself fitting in the NFL? Is it as 3-4 outside linebacker?

"I see myself on the field somewhere, playing wherever I can for the coaching staff.  They know what's best. I have a job to do, which is compete anywhere they place me. Hopefully they don't put me at quarterback, but if I have to compete I will. I'm just happy to be part of this team."

You don't want to be on the other side of large men running at you trying to take you down?

"I just figured Drew Brees is kind of hard to compete against, but anything can be done I guess."

Do you have a relationship with Senio Kelemete?

"Yes I do. He's a good buddy from the University of Washington. He always comes back and gives good words of wisdom and tips. We've gone against each other quite a bit. He's taught me a ton as a trainer and as a person."

Where are you right now? How were you notified, and what was that call like? What were the emotions like, and what did the organization say?

"Currently I'm hiding in a room away from the hundreds of family members that are outside playing loud music and yelling and being happy. I'm here at home, and I'm lucky to be at home. We kind of just gathered, not expecting this to happen really, and just relaxing, watching television, hoping for something cool to happen, and sure enough, I got the call and everything was kind of a blur since then."

You said you enjoyed your meetings with the Saints. What stood out in talking with Coach Payton and the rest of the Saints staff that you talked to?

"I thought they were quite genuine. They weren't afraid to be themselves when we were in there. I felt like a lot of teams hold back or pretend to be someone else while they are in their meetings so they can see how the player reacts to them, and analyze their psyche a little bit when they enter the interview room. When I went into the Saints interview room, it was normal talking and laughter, and pure joyfulness. That's how I feel we should approach these things when we are talking about football, at least in that arena, not necessarily all the time though. They were just really good guys, they came off as great people that I would want to be around, and just a really fun group."

Can you clarify which knee had the ACL tear?

"The left knee. I almost forgot which one it was."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don'ts

'I think you have a full, complete player'

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

Players join roster with the Saints five selections from the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints add linebacker, defensive tackle on final day of 2022 NFL Draft

D'Marco Jackson, Jordan Jackson provide depth and special teams play

news

Meet the 2022 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor, D'Marco Jackson, and Jordan Jackson in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft

Jackson is first player Saints have drafted from Appalachian State

news

Five things to know about Jordan Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 194

Will be eligible to play immediately for Saints

news

New Orleans Saints select Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson with Pick 194 in the 2022 NFL Draft

He had 41 tackles with 7.5 sacks in 2021

news

Five things to know about D'Marco Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 161

Had 19 tackles for loss last season, tied for fourth most in Football Bowl Subdivision

news

New Orleans Saints select Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson with Pick 161 in the 2022 NFL Draft

Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2022 NFL draft

Alontae Taylor is the 12th player from Tennessee the Saints have drafted

news

Moving from receiver to defensive back pays off for New Orleans Saints draft pick Alontae Taylor

'I feel like in life sometimes, you have to adapt and I'm willing to adapt'

news

Five things to know about Alontae Taylor | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 49

Played quarterback in high school

Advertising