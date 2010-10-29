Harper & Sharper Help Rebuild Katrina-Hit Homes

Saints safeties Darren Sharper and Roman Harper hosted a private dinner for their teammates and coaches at Eiffel Society on Sunday, Oct. 24 to announce how they are giving back this upcoming holiday season.

The defensive duo teamed up with United Way for the Greater New Orleans Area and Phoenix of New Orleans (PNOLA) to surprise two families whose homes were affected by Hurricane Katrina. Sharper and Harper announced that they would be paying to rebuild the families' homes for the holiday.

The two also encouraged their teammates to get involved with United Way and join them in pushing the mission of "Hope for the Holidays."

Sharper and Harper are also encouraging their fans to help bring families the gift of "Hope for the Holidays" and are asking them to make donations at http://rebuildnola.unitedway.org.

When asked why they decided to team up with United Way and provide the funding to rebuild the homes of these two local families Sharper stated, "This is where I live, a city that has brought me so much joy. It is important to me that I give back and take part in making a difference within the community. This is my gift for the holiday!"

Harper added, "It isn't just about what we do on the field but it's also about what we do off the field, setting an example. I couldn't be more proud to team up with United Way and give the gift of a home to families in need for the holiday."

"Not only are Darren and Roman World Champions on the field, they are World Champions off the field," said Michael Williamson, Chief Operating Officer of United Way for the Greater New Orleans Area. "With their caring and generosity, two more families that were displaced by Hurricane Katrina will return to their homes in time to celebrate the holidays. What an amazing gift when you can give a family their home back."

