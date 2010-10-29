Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Harper & Sharper Help Rebuild Katrina-Hit Homes

Safeties will pay to rebuild two families homes

Oct 29, 2010 at 02:05 AM

Saints safeties Darren Sharper and Roman Harper hosted a private dinner for their teammates and coaches at Eiffel Society on Sunday, Oct. 24 to announce how they are giving back this upcoming holiday season.

The defensive duo teamed up with United Way for the Greater New Orleans Area and Phoenix of New Orleans (PNOLA) to surprise two families whose homes were affected by Hurricane Katrina. Sharper and Harper announced that they would be paying to rebuild the families' homes for the holiday.

The two also encouraged their teammates to get involved with United Way and join them in pushing the mission of "Hope for the Holidays."

Sharper and Harper are also encouraging their fans to help bring families the gift of "Hope for the Holidays" and are asking them to make donations at http://rebuildnola.unitedway.org.

When asked why they decided to team up with United Way and provide the funding to rebuild the homes of these two local families Sharper stated, "This is where I live, a city that has brought me so much joy. It is important to me that I give back and take part in making a difference within the community. This is my gift for the holiday!"

Harper added, "It isn't just about what we do on the field but it's also about what we do off the field, setting an example. I couldn't be more proud to team up with United Way and give the gift of a home to families in need for the holiday."

"Not only are Darren and Roman World Champions on the field, they are World Champions off the field," said Michael Williamson, Chief Operating Officer of United Way for the Greater New Orleans Area. "With their caring and generosity, two more families that were displaced by Hurricane Katrina will return to their homes in time to celebrate the holidays. What an amazing gift when you can give a family their home back."

For additional information including setting up interviews or requesting photographs from the dinner, please contact Nicole Irving, Nicole@IrvingMorris.com

About United Way for the Greater New Orleans Area:

United Way is inspiring hope and creating opportunities for a better life for all. We support programs that work to strengthen children and youth, the elderly, families and individuals from all walks of life in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes. Over 500 families in the greater New Orleans area are still living in temporary housing since the 2005 hurricanes. United Way's NO Place Like Home is a national online engagement campaign that is raising money to help get families back in their homes. For more info, please visit www.unitedwaynola.org or call (504)822-5540. You can find us at www.facebook.com/UnitedWayNola or follow us on twitter: @UnitedWayNola.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes

news

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award represents the best at the high school level

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans provide automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local recreational facilities

40 NORD facilities and 27 JPRD facilities will receive AEDs and staff training sessions

news

NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints all-pro Demario Davis around his efforts to inspire chance through his Devoted Dreamers Academy

The three-part docuseries and subsequent full-length documentary debuts Dec. 18 and follows the launch of Davis' Devoted Dreamers Academy

news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2022 season

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' gameday package

news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year

news

My Cause, My Cleats: Ryan Ramczyk committed on and off the field

Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk discusses his My Cause, My Cleats

news

New Orleans Saints team up with Rouses Markets to tackle hunger across the Gulf South region

Various Rouses Markets locations will collect donations to provide to food pantries throughout the region

news

Ryan donates gameday suite to United Way for Saints home opener

Two groups from Capital Area United Way enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' matchup vs. Tampa Bay

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry to have high school number retired in ceremony Friday

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent

Advertising