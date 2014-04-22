Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Happy Birthday Kenny Stills!

Kenny Stills turns 22 on Tuesday

Apr 21, 2014 at 11:42 PM

Kenny Stills: 2013 Photos

Photos of New Orleans Saints WR Kenny Stills from the 2013 season (New Orleans Saints photos)

New Orleans Saints WR Kenny Stills celebrates his 22nd birthday on Tuesday! To honor No. 84 turning 22, relive his five touchdowns from his rookie season.

76-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

**

52-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys**

**

69-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills**

**

42-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills**

**

34-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots**

COMMENT below with your birthday wishes for Stills!

