Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Saints race out to big lead

Oct 16, 2016 at 06:30 AM

Saints vs Panthers Fans in Champions Square

Take a look at the fans in Champions Square before the Saints face the Panthers on October 16, 2016.

No Title
1 / 22
No Title
2 / 22
No Title
3 / 22
No Title
4 / 22
No Title
5 / 22
No Title
6 / 22
No Title
7 / 22
No Title
8 / 22
No Title
9 / 22
No Title
10 / 22
No Title
11 / 22
No Title
12 / 22
No Title
13 / 22
No Title
14 / 22
No Title
15 / 22
No Title
16 / 22
No Title
17 / 22
No Title
18 / 22
No Title
19 / 22
No Title
20 / 22
No Title
21 / 22
No Title
22 / 22
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Everything was clicking for the New Orleans Saints as they took a 24-10 halftime lead over the Carolina Panthers  on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Quarterback Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes - Brandin Cooks (87 yards) and Mike Thomas (13) - and tight end Coby Fleener scored the first rushing touchdown of his career, a 2-yard scamper on fourth down. Wil Lutz provided the other points on a 33-yard field goal.

The Saints defense was equally as effective, sacking Carolina quarterback Cam Newton twice and interceptiing him once, an end zone grab by Sterling Moore.

The special teams units got involved as well as Tommylee Lewis had a 59-yard punt return to set up a score. Jake Lampman, called up Saturday from the practice squad, had two special teams tackles in the half.

Brees set an NFL recording by throwing for a touchdown in his 57th consecutive home game.

The Panthers scored on a 42-yard Graham Gano field goal and a 17-yard TD pass from Newton to Devin Funchess with 1:15 left in the half.

Left tackle Andrus Peat, starting in place of Terron Armstead, had to leave the game on the final drive.

Saints stat leaders

Brees, 18 of 26 for 258 yards and two TDs

Cooks, four catches for 107 yards and one TD

RB Mark Ingram, nine carries for 36 yards

Panthers stat leaders

Newton, 12 of 22 for 162 yards with one TD and one interception

RB Jonathan Stewart, seven carries for 43 yards

TE Greg Olsen, three catches for 51 yards

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broadcasting Information for Saints at Ravens 2021 NFL Preseason Week 1

New Orleans plays Baltimore on the road on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. (CST) at M&T Bank Stadium
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Miami Dolphins

Saints will face Dolphins on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 16
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Jets

Saints will face Jets in Week 14 on Fox
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Dallas Cowboys

Saints will face Cowboys in 'Thursday Night Football' clash
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Buffalo Bills

Saints will face Bills on Thanksgiving on NBC
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

Saints will face Eagles in Week 11 on Fox
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tennessee Titans

Saints will face AFC foe in Week 10 on CBS
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face arch-rival Falcons in Week 9 and Week 18
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival and the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 8 and Week 15
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Seattle Seahawks

Saints will travel to Seattle for a Week 7 'Monday Night Football' showdown
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Washington Football Team

Saints will travel to Washington in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Giants

Saints will host Giants in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season
Advertising