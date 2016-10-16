Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Everything was clicking for the New Orleans Saints as they took a 24-10 halftime lead over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Quarterback Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes - Brandin Cooks (87 yards) and Mike Thomas (13) - and tight end Coby Fleener scored the first rushing touchdown of his career, a 2-yard scamper on fourth down. Wil Lutz provided the other points on a 33-yard field goal.

The Saints defense was equally as effective, sacking Carolina quarterback Cam Newton twice and interceptiing him once, an end zone grab by Sterling Moore.

The special teams units got involved as well as Tommylee Lewis had a 59-yard punt return to set up a score. Jake Lampman, called up Saturday from the practice squad, had two special teams tackles in the half.

Brees set an NFL recording by throwing for a touchdown in his 57th consecutive home game.

The Panthers scored on a 42-yard Graham Gano field goal and a 17-yard TD pass from Newton to Devin Funchess with 1:15 left in the half.

Left tackle Andrus Peat, starting in place of Terron Armstead, had to leave the game on the final drive.

Saints stat leaders

Brees, 18 of 26 for 258 yards and two TDs

Cooks, four catches for 107 yards and one TD

RB Mark Ingram, nine carries for 36 yards

Panthers stat leaders

Newton, 12 of 22 for 162 yards with one TD and one interception

RB Jonathan Stewart, seven carries for 43 yards