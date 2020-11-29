Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 17, Denver Broncos 0

Defense took center stage as the New Orleans Saints grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead over the quarterback-less Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver lost all four of its quarterbacks this week after backup Jeff Driskel tested positive for Covid-19 and starter Drew Lock and the other two quarterbacks on the roster were deemed close contacts and ruled ineligible.
The Broncos (4-6) used a combination of receiver Kendall Hinton and running back Phillip Lindsay at quarterback with neither having much success as Hinton was 0 for 7 passing with an interception and Lindsay lost a snap that was recovered by Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander.
Saints quarterback Taysom Hill , making his second start in place of an injured Drew Brees, struggled compared to his performance in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. He scored the half's only two touchdowns on a 1-yard run and a 2-yard run but was sacked twice and completed just 6 of 11 passes for 38 yards. The Saints are playing without the left side of their offensive line as tackle Terron Armstead was added to the Covid-19 list and guard Andrus Peat missed the game because of a concussion.
The Saints (8-2) added a 40-yard field goal by Wil Lutz that was set up by an interception by cornerback Janoris Jenkins.