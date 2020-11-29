Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 17, Denver Broncos 0

Defense took center stage as the New Orleans Saints grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead over the quarterback-less Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver lost all four of its quarterbacks this week after backup Jeff Driskel tested positive for Covid-19 and starter Drew Lock and the other two quarterbacks on the roster were deemed close contacts and ruled ineligible.

The Broncos (4-6) used a combination of receiver Kendall Hinton and running back Phillip Lindsay at quarterback with neither having much success as Hinton was 0 for 7 passing with an interception and Lindsay lost a snap that was recovered by Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill , making his second start in place of an injured Drew Brees﻿, struggled compared to his performance in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. He scored the half's only two touchdowns on a 1-yard run and a 2-yard run but was sacked twice and completed just 6 of 11 passes for 38 yards. The Saints are playing without the left side of their offensive line as tackle Terron Armstead was added to the Covid-19 list and guard Andrus Peat missed the game because of a concussion.