Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Chicago Bears 3

The New Orleans Saints entered halftime Sunday, Oct. 29 with a 14-3 lead over the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints scored on an 8-yard run by Alvin Kamara and a 1-yard run by Mark Ingram II. Kamara's score was set up by a 54-yard reception by Brandon Colemanand an offsides penalty on the Bears that allowed the Saints to keep driving instead of attempting a field goal

Ingram's score capped an 80-yard drive and was set up by a 19-yard reception by Josh Hill to the 1-yard line.

The Bears scored on a 32-yard field goal by Connor Barth. He missed a 48-yard attempt late in the second quarter. Chicago will get the ball to start the second half.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was 10 of 11 for 128 yards but the Bears were able to sack him twice.

The Saints (4-2) are trying to win their fifth consecutive while the Bears (3-4) are trying for their third consecutive win.

New Orleans Saints key stat leaders

Drew Brees, 10 of 11 for 128 yards

Mark Ingram, seven carries for 43 yards and five catches for 30 yards

Brandon Coleman, one catch for 54 yards

Chicago Bears key stat leaders

Mitch Trubisky, 7 of 12 for 112 yards

Jordan Howard, 15 carries for 50 yards