Halftime update: Detroit Lions 24, New Orleans Saints 7 | NFL Week 13

Saints will get the ball to start the second half

Dec 03, 2023 at 01:36 PM

The Detroit Lions roared to a quick 21-point advantage and entered halftime leading the New Orleans Saints 24-7 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Detroit (8-3) scored in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by David Montgomery, a 13-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta and a 25-yard pass from Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The LaPorta score was set up when a Derek Carr pass bounced off the hands of tight end Juwan Johnsonand was intercepted by Brian Branch, giving the Lions excellent field position. The Lions added a 26-yard field goal at the end of the first half, their only points of the second quarter.

The Saints were outgained 146-33 in the first quarter but bounced back in the second quarter as Carr led an 84-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham. Both of Graham's receptions this season have been touchdowns.

Carr was seven of 12 for 84 yards and the interception; Taysom Hillhad four carries for 28 yards while Alvin Kamara added seven carries for 16 yards. Receiver Chris Olave had two receptions for 28 yards.

Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

Fans get ready for the Week 13 battle with a pregame party at Champions Square featuring the ringing of the bell by Saints Legend Max Unger.

