Halftime update: Atlanta Falcons 16, New Orleans Saints 7

Taysom Hill scores the team's only touchdown of the half

Sep 11, 2022 at 01:30 PM
The Atlanta Falcons grabbed a 16-7 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill scored the only points for the Saints as he carried it into the end zone from 11 yards out in the first quarter. The scoring run was set up by a 57-yard Hill run out of the quarterback spot. The 57-yard run was the longest of Hill's career.

Atlanta scored on a 54-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo, a 5-yard touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson, a 50-yard Koo field goal with 1:06 to play and a 40-yarder as the half ended.

The Saints forced a turnover in the first quarter when linebacker Pete Werner punched the ball out of a Falcons receiver's hands. It was recovered by cornerback Bradley Roby. The Saints were unable to convert the turnover into points as kicker Wil Lutz's 44-yard attempt hit the left upright.

Quarterback Jameis Winston struggled in his first half of regular season football since Halloween 2021 as he was sacked three times and finished the half five of 10 for 24 yards. New receiver Jarvis Landry had two catches for 16 yards while Michael Thomas, playing in his first game in 602 days, didn't catch a pass. Rookie receiver Chris Olave was also shut out. Hill's 68 yards rushing led the team will Alvin Kamara had 16 yards on five carries.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.

