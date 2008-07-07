Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Goodell Invites Brees and Umenyiora on USO Trip

Jul 07, 2008 at 10:00 AM
goodell-invites-brees-and-umenyiora-on-uso-trip-ae4a1.jpg 
    <span>NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, joined by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and [New York Giants](http://www.giants.com/) defensive end Osi Umenyiora, will soon leave on a seven-day, three-country summer USO tour led by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Mike Mullen.

It will be the first time that the commissioner of a sports league visits U.S. troops overseas as part of a USO tour, according to the USO.

At the request of Commissioner Goodell, Brees and Umenyiora will join the tour along with other participants invited by Admiral Mullen, including two members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

"It is a great honor to have been asked to join Admiral Mullen on this USO tour," said Commissioner Goodell. "I anticipate that it will be a very humbling and memorable experience. I am inspired by the many NFL representatives that, over the decades, have volunteered to visit our troops overseas and have talked about it being a life-changing experience. I want to do my part and emphasize that the entire NFL appreciates and supports the work that our military does to protect our country."

The NFL has partnered with the USO for more than 40 years. The NFL was the first sports organization to send players to visit troops in Vietnam when future Pro Football Hall of Famers Willie Davis, Frank Gifford, Sam Huff and Johnny Unitas went there and to other parts of the Far East in 1966. Earlier this year, three NFL players – defensive linemen Luis Castillo of San Diego, Tommie Harris of Chicago and Mike Rucker of Carolina – took a week-long NFL-USO tour to Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan to support the soldiers.

For the two NFL players accompanying Commissioner Goodell, this will be their second time overseas this offseason on goodwill trips.

Brees, the co-winner of the 2006 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award who has produced the first two 4,000-yard passing seasons in Saints history, visited Okinawa on a USO tour this spring. While on those Pacific beaches, Brees talked by phone to his grandfather, who had landed as a U.S. Marine on those same beaches more than 60 years ago and participated in some of the heaviest fighting in World War II.

Umenyiora, who led the Giants in sacks (13.0) last season while helping the club to its Super Bowl XLII title, joined four other NFL players – Ahman Green (Houston), Israel Idonije(Chicago), Adewale Ogunleye (Chicago) and Amobi Okoye(Houston) -- this spring on a humanitarian mission to Nigeria to help set up college scholarships at 10 universities, distribute HIV testing kits to clinics, dig water wells in villages, and outfit a youth soccer team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oak Grove's Ryan Gregory named Saints 2020-21 High School Coach of the Year nominee

Oak Grove High School's football program will receive a $1,500 donation
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

NFL Foundation Grassroots Program accepting grant proposals through June 30

Non-profit community-based organizations can apply grant toward capital improvement projects
news

Saints legend Michael Lewis teams up with USA Football for 'Summer Blitz' event in New Orleans

Registration for the June 12th event is free and open now
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan continues to expand his reach

All-Pro partners with Crescent City Corps to provide leadership, community engagement training for police officers
news

New Orleans Saints contribute to the #SayHerName Campaign

New Orleans Saints and players contribute over $300,000 to local and national organizations that support #SayHerName
news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation announces $1 million contribution to UNCF

The gift will provide critical scholarships and support to assist minority students from Louisiana and across the United States
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' surprise
news

Saints accepting nominees for 2020 Community Quarterback Award

The award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region
news

New Orleans Saints launch high school recruiting series presented by Sanderson Farms 

Participation in the program is free and high school football players at all schools throughout Louisiana and Mississippi
news

New Orleans Saints invites local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

Heroes welcomed as Saints guests in appreciation of their tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic
news

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation transforms its Holiday Hunger Relief Initiative to safely feed families during Covid-19

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation surprises 135 families with gift cards for food
Advertising