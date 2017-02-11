Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to know new Saints assistant Ryan Nielsen

Former North Carolina State assistant takes over defensive line

Feb 11, 2017 at 01:58 AM

Ryan Nielsen – Defensive Line

Ryan Nielsen will tutor the New Orleans Saints defensive line in his first campaign as an NFL assistant after a 14-year tenure in the college coaching ranks.

From 2013-2016, he was the defensive line/recruiting coordinator/run game coordinator at North Carolina State. The 2016 season saw the Wolfpack rank eighth in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rush defense and lead the ACC, allowing just 104.7 rushing yards per game — the school's best mark since 2004. Defensive end Bradley Chubb recorded 22 tackles for loss, ranked fourth in the country, while his 11 sacks were fourth in the ACC and 19th in the nation. He was named second-team All-ACC. A Broyles Award candidate in 2015, given annually to college football's top assistant coach, Nielsen earned this recognition tutoring a Wolfpack defensive line that was part of a defense that ranked 29th in the FBS in total defense. Defensive end Mike Rose was a second-team All-ACC selection after he finished second in the ACC in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss. In 2014, defensive end Art Norman led the team with 6.5 sacks.

Nielson coached at Northern Illinois from 2011-12, including a 2012 season where he was the co-defensive coordinator/defensive line/recruiting coordinator and helped the Huskies to the 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl. Two defensive lineman were first-team All-MAC selections in 2012, Sean Progar and Alan Baxter, while Nabal Jefferson was a National Scholar-Athlete and finalist for the 2012 William V. Campbell Trophy. In 2011, Nielsen coached Progar and Ron Newcomb to All-MAC honors.

Serving as the defensive line/special teams coach at Tennessee-Martin in 2010, the Skyhawks led the Ohio Valley Conference in total defense. From 2008-09, Nielsen was the defensive coordinator and coached the line and linebackers at Central Connecticut State. In 2009, CCSU won the Northeastern Conference title. Nielsen served as the defensive line coach at Mississippi from 2005-07 following one season at Idaho, and coached two freshman All-Americans. Rebels defensive linemen led the Southeastern Conference in sacks twice during his three-year stint. Nielsen got his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant at his alma mater, the University of Southern California in 2002.

Nielsen, a Simi Valley, Calif. native who started 30 games at defensive tackle at USC from 1998-2001, finished his college career with 107 career tackles and was voted the team's Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1999. He graduated with a degree in public policy in 2002 and went to training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played for the Arena Football League's Los Angeles Avengers in 2004.

PLAYING CAREER:Southern California, 1997-01; Los Angeles Avengers (Arena Football League), 2004.

COACHING CAREER:Southern California, 2002, Idaho, 2004; Mississippi, 2005-07; Central Connecticut State, 2008-09; Tennessee-Martin, 2006-08; Northern Illinois, 2011-12; North Carolina State, 2013-16; New Orleans Saints, 2017-.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead remains atop Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 64,868 fan votes
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead leads Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes
news

Mark Ingram on cusp of becoming New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards

'I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at'
news

New Orleans Saints receivers band together to soften blow of losing Michael Thomas

'I believe we are all hurt by it, because we wanted to see him play'
news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays

'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
news

Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints

'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
Advertising