Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to know New Orleans Saintsation Stephanie S

Video bio, photos and Q&A with 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Stephanie S

Mar 21, 2015 at 03:00 AM

**

**

First name: Stephanie S

Age: 23

Hometown: Kenner

High school: Mount Carmel

University: LSU

Degree/major: Kinesiology

Years with the team: 4

Career Goal: Be as successful as I can as a Pharmaceutical Rep and have a positive influence on others.

FAVORITES

Color: Animal print

Song: "Fly me to the moon" by Frank Sinatra

Book: "The Great Gatsby"

Word: Dream

Food: Donuts

Movie: "The Hangover"

TV show: Anything on the Food Network or the Travel Channel

What do you do in your spare time? Run and box

Best habit: Organized

Fitness tip: Try to make it a part of your lifestyle and not something you have to do.

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Having the ability to make an impact in the community in New Orleans.

Trait you admire most in other people: Drive and passion for what they do

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My teammates because I look up to them, all for different reasons.

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere, where would it be and why: Cuba to learn more about my heritage.

2014 New Orleans Saintsation Stephanie S

Photos of 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Stephanie S. New Orleans Saints photos.

No Title
1 / 42
No Title
2 / 42
No Title
3 / 42
No Title
4 / 42
No Title
5 / 42
No Title
6 / 42
No Title
7 / 42
No Title
8 / 42
No Title
9 / 42
No Title
10 / 42
No Title
11 / 42
No Title
12 / 42
No Title
13 / 42
No Title
14 / 42
No Title
15 / 42
No Title
16 / 42
No Title
17 / 42
No Title
18 / 42
No Title
19 / 42
No Title
20 / 42
No Title
21 / 42
No Title
22 / 42
No Title
23 / 42
No Title
24 / 42
No Title
25 / 42
No Title
26 / 42
No Title
27 / 42
No Title
28 / 42
No Title
29 / 42
No Title
30 / 42
No Title
31 / 42
No Title
32 / 42
No Title
33 / 42
No Title
34 / 42
No Title
35 / 42
No Title
36 / 42
No Title
37 / 42
No Title
38 / 42
No Title
39 / 42
No Title
40 / 42
No Title
41 / 42
No Title
42 / 42
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saintsation Marshe named Sports Illustrated Cheerleader of the Week

The four year veteran participated in an exclusive photo shoot.

news

Introducing the 2017 Saintsations Team

Congratulation to the ladies of our field and appearance Saintsations teams!

news

Saintsations to host tryouts on April 8

Audition workshops also available to help participants prepare for the process.

news

2016 Junior Saintsations to perform at first New Orleans Saints preseason game

Workshop will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-4:30 p.m.

news

2016 New Orleans Saintsations team announced

The 33-member squad is divided into appearance, field teams

news

2016-17 New Orleans Saintsations Finalists

The 2016 Saintsations will be announced on Thursday

news

Saintsation of the Day - Zahara

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Zahara

news

Saintsation of the Day - Willnelda

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Willnelda

news

Saintsation of the Day - Taylor

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Taylor

news

Saintsation of the Day - Summer

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Summer

news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelley

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelley

news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelby

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelby

Advertising