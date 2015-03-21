Get to know New Orleans Saintsation Stephanie S

**

First name: Stephanie S

Age: 23

Hometown: Kenner

High school: Mount Carmel

University: LSU

Degree/major: Kinesiology

Years with the team: 4

Career Goal: Be as successful as I can as a Pharmaceutical Rep and have a positive influence on others.

FAVORITES

Color: Animal print

Song: "Fly me to the moon" by Frank Sinatra

Book: "The Great Gatsby"

Word: Dream

Food: Donuts

Movie: "The Hangover"

TV show: Anything on the Food Network or the Travel Channel

What do you do in your spare time? Run and box

Best habit: Organized

Fitness tip: Try to make it a part of your lifestyle and not something you have to do.

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Having the ability to make an impact in the community in New Orleans.

Trait you admire most in other people: Drive and passion for what they do

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My teammates because I look up to them, all for different reasons.