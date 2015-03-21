Get to know New Orleans Saintsation Stephanie S

**
**
First name: Stephanie S
Age: 23
Hometown: Kenner
High school: Mount Carmel
University: LSU
Degree/major: Kinesiology
Years with the team: 4
Career Goal: Be as successful as I can as a Pharmaceutical Rep and have a positive influence on others.
FAVORITES
Color: Animal print
Song: "Fly me to the moon" by Frank Sinatra
Book: "The Great Gatsby"
Word: Dream
Food: Donuts
Movie: "The Hangover"
TV show: Anything on the Food Network or the Travel Channel
What do you do in your spare time? Run and box
Best habit: Organized
Fitness tip: Try to make it a part of your lifestyle and not something you have to do.
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Having the ability to make an impact in the community in New Orleans.
Trait you admire most in other people: Drive and passion for what they do
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My teammates because I look up to them, all for different reasons.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere, where would it be and why: Cuba to learn more about my heritage.
Photos of 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Stephanie S. New Orleans Saints photos.