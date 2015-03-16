Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Rebecca

**
First name: Rebecca
Age: 21
Hometown:Baton Rouge
High school: The Dunham School
University: LSU
Degree/major: Pre-Dental Hygiene
Years with the team:2
Career Goal: To be become dental hygienist in my hometown
FAVORITES
Color: Coral
Song: "Fancy" by Reba McEntire
Book: The Harry Potter series
Word: Charismatic
Food: Greek Food
Movie: "Burlesque"
TV show: "Friends"
What do you do in your spare time?I like to draw in my spare time and spend time with family.
Best habit: I'm very organized.
Fitness tip:Make yourself go even when you don't feel like it because you'll feel great afterwards
Best thing about being a Saintsation: The wonderful friends that I've made on the team. They feel like family now.
Trait you admire most in other people:Selflessness
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My friends and sisters in Kappa Delta at LSU, I wouldn't be the woman I am today without them.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere, where would it be and why:I want to travel to Ireland one day because of its captivating landscape and culture, also because my ancestors are from there. I also want to travel to New Zealand because it is less touristy than most vacation spots! It has both exquisite mountains for skiing and a beautiful coast.
Photos of 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Rebecca. New Orleans Saints photos.