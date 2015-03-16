Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Rebecca

**

First name: Rebecca

Age: 21

Hometown:Baton Rouge

High school: The Dunham School

University: LSU

Degree/major: Pre-Dental Hygiene

Years with the team:2

Career Goal: To be become dental hygienist in my hometown

FAVORITES

Color: Coral

Song: "Fancy" by Reba McEntire

Book: The Harry Potter series

Word: Charismatic

Food: Greek Food

Movie: "Burlesque"

TV show: "Friends"

What do you do in your spare time?I like to draw in my spare time and spend time with family.

Best habit: I'm very organized.

Fitness tip:Make yourself go even when you don't feel like it because you'll feel great afterwards

Best thing about being a Saintsation: The wonderful friends that I've made on the team. They feel like family now.

Trait you admire most in other people:Selflessness

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My friends and sisters in Kappa Delta at LSU, I wouldn't be the woman I am today without them.