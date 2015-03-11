Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Lauren Marie

**
**
*First name: *Lauren Marie
Age: 22
Hometown: Kenner
High school: Archbishop Chappelle High School
University: LSU
Degree/major: Nutritional Science
Years with the team: 2
Career Goal: To become a registered dietitian
FAVORITES
Color: Yellow
Song: "Don't Stop Believin" by Journey
Book: "Heaven is for Real: A Little Boy's Astounding Story of His Trip to Heaven and Back" by Todd Burpo
Word: Spontaneity
Food: Spaghetti and meatballs
Movie: "The Ugly Truth"
TV show: "NCIS: Los Angeles"
What do you do in your spare time?Hiking and running.
Best habit: Being optimistic and always finding the good in every situation
Fitness tip: Eat until you are satisfied, not stuffed
Best thing about being a Saintsation: To have my childhood dream come true by cheering for the best team in the NFL!
Trait you admire most in other people: Honesty
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My best friend
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere, where would it be and why: The seven natural wonders of the world.
Photos of 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Lauren Marie. New Orleans Saints photos.