Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Lauren Marie

Video bio, photos and Q&A with 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Lauren Marie

Mar 11, 2015 at 03:00 AM

*First name: *Lauren Marie

Age: 22

Hometown: Kenner

High school: Archbishop Chappelle High School

University: LSU

Degree/major: Nutritional Science

Years with the team: 2

Career Goal: To become a registered dietitian

FAVORITES

Color: Yellow

Song: "Don't Stop Believin" by Journey

Book: "Heaven is for Real: A Little Boy's Astounding Story of His Trip to Heaven and Back" by Todd Burpo

Word: Spontaneity

Food: Spaghetti and meatballs

Movie: "The Ugly Truth"

TV show: "NCIS: Los Angeles"

What do you do in your spare time?Hiking and running.

Best habit: Being optimistic and always finding the good in every situation

Fitness tip: Eat until you are satisfied, not stuffed

Best thing about being a Saintsation: To have my childhood dream come true by cheering for the best team in the NFL!

Trait you admire most in other people: Honesty

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My best friend

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere, where would it be and why: The seven natural wonders of the world.

2014 New Orleans Saintsation Lauren Marie

Photos of 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Lauren Marie. New Orleans Saints photos.

