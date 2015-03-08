Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Kelsey

**
First name: Kelsey
Age: 23
Hometown: Pompton Plains, New Jersey
High school: Pequannock Township Public Schools
University: LSU
Degree/major: Business Management
Years with the team:3
Career Goal: To open a successful dance studio
FAVORITES
Color: Yellow
Song: "Superbase" Nikki Manaj
Book: "Rhythm of Life" Matthew Kelly
Word: Determination
Food: My mother's lasagna
Movie: "The Blind Side"
TV show: "So You Think You Can Dance?"
What do you do in your spare time? Work out, play sports and compete
Best habit: Not giving up on my goals
Fitness tip: Balance a good diet with fun workouts
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Being able to be part of a team of so many women who are as goal-oriented and determined as I am.
Trait you admire most in other people: When someone has the drive to succeed
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My dance teacher Tammy. She always sees the potential in me and is the reason I am able to dance at the professional level.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere, where would it be and why: Italy because I would love to see the beautiful country my family came from.
