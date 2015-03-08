Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Kelsey

**

First name: Kelsey

Age: 23

Hometown: Pompton Plains, New Jersey

High school: Pequannock Township Public Schools

University: LSU

Degree/major: Business Management

Years with the team:3

Career Goal: To open a successful dance studio

FAVORITES

Color: Yellow

Song: "Superbase" Nikki Manaj

Book: "Rhythm of Life" Matthew Kelly

Word: Determination

Food: My mother's lasagna

Movie: "The Blind Side"

TV show: "So You Think You Can Dance?"

What do you do in your spare time? Work out, play sports and compete

Best habit: Not giving up on my goals

Fitness tip: Balance a good diet with fun workouts

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Being able to be part of a team of so many women who are as goal-oriented and determined as I am.

Trait you admire most in other people: When someone has the drive to succeed

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My dance teacher Tammy. She always sees the potential in me and is the reason I am able to dance at the professional level.