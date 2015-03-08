Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Kelsey

Video bio, photos and Q&A with 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Kelsey

Mar 08, 2015 at 03:00 AM

**

**

First name: Kelsey

Age: 23

Hometown: Pompton Plains, New Jersey  

High school: Pequannock Township Public Schools

University: LSU

Degree/major: Business Management

Years with the team:3

Career Goal: To open a successful dance studio

FAVORITES

Color: Yellow

Song: "Superbase" Nikki Manaj

Book:  "Rhythm of Life" Matthew Kelly

Word: Determination

Food: My mother's lasagna  

Movie: "The Blind Side"

TV show: "So You Think You Can Dance?"

What do you do in your spare time? Work out, play sports and compete

Best habit: Not giving up on my goals

Fitness tip: Balance a good diet with fun workouts

Best thing about being a Saintsation:  Being able to be part of a team of so many women who are as goal-oriented and determined as I am.

Trait you admire most in other people:  When someone has the drive to succeed

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My dance teacher Tammy. She always sees the potential in me and is the reason I am able to dance at the professional level.

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere, where would it be and why: Italy because I would love to see the beautiful country my family came from.

2014 New Orleans Saintsation Kelsey

Photos of 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Kelsey. New Orleans Saints photos.

No Title
1 / 34
No Title
2 / 34
No Title
3 / 34
No Title
4 / 34
No Title
5 / 34
No Title
6 / 34
No Title
7 / 34
No Title
8 / 34
No Title
9 / 34
No Title
10 / 34
No Title
11 / 34
No Title
12 / 34
No Title
13 / 34
No Title
14 / 34
No Title
15 / 34
No Title
16 / 34
No Title
17 / 34
No Title
18 / 34
No Title
19 / 34
No Title
20 / 34
No Title
21 / 34
No Title
22 / 34
No Title
23 / 34
No Title
24 / 34
No Title
25 / 34
No Title
26 / 34
No Title
27 / 34
No Title
28 / 34
No Title
29 / 34
No Title
30 / 34
No Title
31 / 34
No Title
32 / 34
No Title
33 / 34
No Title
34 / 34
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saintsation Marshe named Sports Illustrated Cheerleader of the Week

The four year veteran participated in an exclusive photo shoot.
news

Introducing the 2017 Saintsations Team

Congratulation to the ladies of our field and appearance Saintsations teams!
news

Saintsations to host tryouts on April 8

Audition workshops also available to help participants prepare for the process.
news

2016 Junior Saintsations to perform at first New Orleans Saints preseason game

Workshop will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-4:30 p.m.
news

2016 New Orleans Saintsations team announced

The 33-member squad is divided into appearance, field teams
news

2016-17 New Orleans Saintsations Finalists

The 2016 Saintsations will be announced on Thursday
news

Saintsation of the Day - Zahara

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Zahara
news

Saintsation of the Day - Willnelda

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Willnelda
news

Saintsation of the Day - Taylor

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Taylor
news

Saintsation of the Day - Summer

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Summer
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelley

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelley
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelby

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelby
Advertising