Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Heather

Video bio, photos and Q&A with 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Heather

Mar 04, 2015 at 02:00 AM

First name: Heather

Age: 24

Hometown: Metairie

High school: Cabrini High School

University: Southeastern Louisiana University

Degree/major: Kinesiology

Years with the team: 4

Career Goal: Occupational Therapist

FAVORITES

Color: Coral

Song: "Happy" by Pharrell

Book: "A Million Little Pieces"

Word: Perseverance

Food: Sushi

Movie: "Grease"

TV show: "The Bachelorette"

What do you do in your spare time? Teach dance

Best habit: Always prepared

Fitness tip: Abs are made in the kitchen

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Meeting different people at appearances

Trait you admire most in other people: Never giving up

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: One of my teachers in high school who taught me to never give up.

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere, where would it be and why: I want to go back to Croatia and spend some more time learning about their culture.  I like the culture because they seem so laid back and it takes me away from the fast pace of the city life.

2014 New Orleans Saintsations Heather

Photos of 2014 New Orleans Saintsations Heather. New Orleans Saints photos.

