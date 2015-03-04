Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Heather

**

First name: Heather

Age: 24

Hometown: Metairie

High school: Cabrini High School

University: Southeastern Louisiana University

Degree/major: Kinesiology

Years with the team: 4

Career Goal: Occupational Therapist

FAVORITES

Color: Coral

Song: "Happy" by Pharrell

Book: "A Million Little Pieces"

Word: Perseverance

Food: Sushi

Movie: "Grease"

TV show: "The Bachelorette"

What do you do in your spare time? Teach dance

Best habit: Always prepared

Fitness tip: Abs are made in the kitchen

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Meeting different people at appearances

Trait you admire most in other people: Never giving up

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: One of my teachers in high school who taught me to never give up.