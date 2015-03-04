Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Heather

**
First name: Heather
Age: 24
Hometown: Metairie
High school: Cabrini High School
University: Southeastern Louisiana University
Degree/major: Kinesiology
Years with the team: 4
Career Goal: Occupational Therapist
FAVORITES
Color: Coral
Song: "Happy" by Pharrell
Book: "A Million Little Pieces"
Word: Perseverance
Food: Sushi
Movie: "Grease"
TV show: "The Bachelorette"
What do you do in your spare time? Teach dance
Best habit: Always prepared
Fitness tip: Abs are made in the kitchen
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Meeting different people at appearances
Trait you admire most in other people: Never giving up
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: One of my teachers in high school who taught me to never give up.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere, where would it be and why: I want to go back to Croatia and spend some more time learning about their culture. I like the culture because they seem so laid back and it takes me away from the fast pace of the city life.
Photos of 2014 New Orleans Saintsations Heather. New Orleans Saints photos.