Get to know 2014 New Orleans Saintsation Alixx

First name: Alixx
Age: 19
Hometown: St. Amant
High school: St. Amant High School
University:LSU
Degree/major: Mass Communications
Years with the team: 2
Career Goal: Weather Reporter
FAVORITES
Color: Gold
Song: "I want to dance with somebody" by Whitney Houston
Book: "Rhythm of Life"
Word: Happy
Food: Sushi
Movie: "Crossroads"
TV show: "Survivor"
What do you do in your spare time? I like to write
Best habit: Asking everyone I see how they are doing
Fitness tip: Never skip breakfast
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Getting to represent the organization when we go on appearances
Trait you admire most in other people: Generosity
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Krouse
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere, where would it be and why: Jamaica because I feel like it would very peaceful.
