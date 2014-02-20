Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Stephanie S

First name: Stephanie S.

Age: 22

Hometown: Kenner, La.

High school: Mount Carmel Academy

University: Louisiana State University

Degree/major: Kinesiology – Fitness Studies

Career goal:To promote others to be healthy and live an active lifestyle.

FAVORITES

Color: Animal Print

Song: "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack

Book: "Tuesdays With Morrie" by Mitch Albom

Word: Dream

Food: Volcano roll from Rock-N-Sake

Movie: "Grown Ups"

TV show: "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"

Pastime: Working out and spending time with my family and friends.

Lifetime goal: To be successful in anything I do, raise a happy family of my own and give back to those who have given so much to me!

Best habit: I love to give to others.

Worst habit: Trying to do too much, I can never say no!

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: It is hard to pick just one, but representing the Saints organization and the city of New Orleans with so many passionate, outstanding young women is something I take great pride in. Also, Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans was an experience I will never forget!

Best thing about being a Saintsation: The best thing about being a Saintsation is the never ending opportunities it offers. Being a part of such an amazing organization has shaped me into the woman I am today and has changed almost every aspect of my life.

Advice for younger girls: One of my favorite quotes, "You only regret the chances you didn't take. Life is never easy for those who dream."

Trait you admire most in other people: Spontaneity; I always need a schedule.

What is your most outstanding attribute: Passion; I am passionate about anything I commit myself to.

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: I look up to my teammates who are all outstanding, professional young women. Each girl is different and unique in her own way and I look up to everyone for different reasons. Everyone is so accomplished and still accomplishing more. Their drive and passion motivate me to live up to my potential and chase my dreams!