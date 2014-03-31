Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Maggie

Maggie Photos](http://www.neworleanssaints.com/media-center/photo-gallery/2013-New-Orleans-Saintsation-Maggie/c0295edd-ab27-4cde-bbd1-d0df60840c5c "New Orleans Saints")

First name: Maggie

Age: 23

Hometown: Alexandria, La.

High school: Holy Savior Menard Central High School

University: Louisiana State University

Degree: Business Management

Career goal: To be extremely successful in the business world and eventually own a dance school.

FAVORITES





Color: Deep red

Song: "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston

Book: "The Millionaire Next Door" by Thomas J. Stanley

Word: Perseverance

Food: Sushi

Movie: "The Holiday"

TV show: "The Office"

Pastime: Choreographing dance routines.

Lifetime goal: To never settle for anything less than exactly what I want.

Best habit: Punctuality, it is extremely important to me.

Worst habit: I tend to worry about small details instead of focusing on the bigger picture.

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Being a part of Super Bowl XLVII appearances. It was such an honor to host the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the opportunity to participate in so many amazing events as a representative of the New Orleans Saints.

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Having the opportunity to act as a role model for younger girls. Through our Junior Saintsation program, we are able to reach out to young aspiring cheerleaders in our community and perform with them at a game.

Advice for younger girls: Never take a moment of your life for granted. Make as many positive memories as possible.

Trait you admire most in other people: Confidence

What is your most outstanding attribute: My ability to view any situation in a positive light.

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My friend, Cindy Vinning; she has taught me so much about dance, life and myself. I truly do not know where I would be today without her.