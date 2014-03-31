Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Maggie

[
Maggie Photos](http://www.neworleanssaints.com/media-center/photo-gallery/2013-New-Orleans-Saintsation-Maggie/c0295edd-ab27-4cde-bbd1-d0df60840c5c "New Orleans Saints")
First name: Maggie
Age: 23
Hometown: Alexandria, La.
High school: Holy Savior Menard Central High School
University: Louisiana State University
Degree: Business Management
Career goal: To be extremely successful in the business world and eventually own a dance school.
FAVORITES
Color: Deep red
Song: "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston
Book: "The Millionaire Next Door" by Thomas J. Stanley
Word: Perseverance
Food: Sushi
Movie: "The Holiday"
TV show: "The Office"
Pastime: Choreographing dance routines.
Lifetime goal: To never settle for anything less than exactly what I want.
Best habit: Punctuality, it is extremely important to me.
Worst habit: I tend to worry about small details instead of focusing on the bigger picture.
Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Being a part of Super Bowl XLVII appearances. It was such an honor to host the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the opportunity to participate in so many amazing events as a representative of the New Orleans Saints.
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Having the opportunity to act as a role model for younger girls. Through our Junior Saintsation program, we are able to reach out to young aspiring cheerleaders in our community and perform with them at a game.
Advice for younger girls: Never take a moment of your life for granted. Make as many positive memories as possible.
Trait you admire most in other people: Confidence
What is your most outstanding attribute: My ability to view any situation in a positive light.
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My friend, Cindy Vinning; she has taught me so much about dance, life and myself. I truly do not know where I would be today without her.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, I would go to Australia. I love the outdoors and exploring new ventures. I think it would be a beautiful place to visit.