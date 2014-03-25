Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Lacie

Video bio, photos and a Q&A with 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Lacie

Mar 25, 2014 at 02:21 AM

Lacie Photos

First name: Lacie

Age: 21

Hometown: Hammond, La.

High school: St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School

University: Southeastern Louisiana University

Degree/major: Psychology

Career goal: To receive a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and have my own practice to help other in any way that I can!

FAVORITES

Color: Purple

Song: "Drops of Jupiter" by Train

Book: "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins

Word: Tenacity

Food: Baked or grilled salmon

Movie: "Step Up"

TV show: "Big Bang Theory"

Pastime: Dancing and hanging out with my wonderful friends and family.

Lifetime goal: To be an amazing wife and mother to a loving family and make many memories while living each day like it's my last!

Best habit: I am very good at time management and I am well organized.

Worst habit: I am a bit of a perfectionist at times. I just like everything I do to be as perfect as possible!

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: So far the best experience of being a Saintsation is bonding with my amazing teammates on our retreat, practices and get-togethers we have.

Best thing about being a Saintsation: The best thing about being a Saintsation is knowing that so many people look up to you, especially younger kids. To be a role model for someone truly means a lot and it is a feeling like no other.

Advice for younger girls: My advice for younger girls is to never let anyone tell you that you cannot do something or achieve a goal, because you can! All it takes is hard work, determination and faith in yourself. With that, anything is possible!

Trait you admire most in other people: Honesty! Nothing is more important in any type of relationship or friendship than honesty. I admire anyone who can be open and honest with me.

What is your most outstanding attribute: I have a contagious smile and can cheer anyone up in a heartbeat! I love to make people happy and laugh because it makes me happy in return.

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My high school dance team coach is definitely my role model. She is an amazing person and has accomplished so much in her life. She also gives the best advice!

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would love to travel to Italy! I am Italian and want to learn more about my culture and to see it all in person. I also want to visit all of the attractions, beautiful landmarks and buildings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saintsation Marshe named Sports Illustrated Cheerleader of the Week

The four year veteran participated in an exclusive photo shoot.
news

Introducing the 2017 Saintsations Team

Congratulation to the ladies of our field and appearance Saintsations teams!
news

Saintsations to host tryouts on April 8

Audition workshops also available to help participants prepare for the process.
news

2016 Junior Saintsations to perform at first New Orleans Saints preseason game

Workshop will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-4:30 p.m.
news

2016 New Orleans Saintsations team announced

The 33-member squad is divided into appearance, field teams
news

2016-17 New Orleans Saintsations Finalists

The 2016 Saintsations will be announced on Thursday
news

Saintsation of the Day - Zahara

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Zahara
news

Saintsation of the Day - Willnelda

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Willnelda
news

Saintsation of the Day - Taylor

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Taylor
news

Saintsation of the Day - Summer

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Summer
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelley

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelley
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelby

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelby
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising