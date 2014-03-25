Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Lacie

First name: Lacie

Age: 21

Hometown: Hammond, La.

High school: St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School

University: Southeastern Louisiana University

Degree/major: Psychology

Career goal: To receive a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and have my own practice to help other in any way that I can!

FAVORITES

Color: Purple

Song: "Drops of Jupiter" by Train

Book: "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins

Word: Tenacity

Food: Baked or grilled salmon

Movie: "Step Up"

TV show: "Big Bang Theory"

Pastime: Dancing and hanging out with my wonderful friends and family.

Lifetime goal: To be an amazing wife and mother to a loving family and make many memories while living each day like it's my last!

Best habit: I am very good at time management and I am well organized.

Worst habit: I am a bit of a perfectionist at times. I just like everything I do to be as perfect as possible!

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: So far the best experience of being a Saintsation is bonding with my amazing teammates on our retreat, practices and get-togethers we have.

Best thing about being a Saintsation: The best thing about being a Saintsation is knowing that so many people look up to you, especially younger kids. To be a role model for someone truly means a lot and it is a feeling like no other.

Advice for younger girls: My advice for younger girls is to never let anyone tell you that you cannot do something or achieve a goal, because you can! All it takes is hard work, determination and faith in yourself. With that, anything is possible!

Trait you admire most in other people: Honesty! Nothing is more important in any type of relationship or friendship than honesty. I admire anyone who can be open and honest with me.

What is your most outstanding attribute: I have a contagious smile and can cheer anyone up in a heartbeat! I love to make people happy and laugh because it makes me happy in return.

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My high school dance team coach is definitely my role model. She is an amazing person and has accomplished so much in her life. She also gives the best advice!