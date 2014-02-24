Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Kolbie

First name: Kolbie
Age: 19
Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.
High school: Dutchtown High School
University: Southeastern Louisiana University
Degree/major: Kinesiology and Health Science
Career goal: To become a physical therapist.
FAVORITES
Color: Tiffany blue
Song: "4 and 20" by Joss Stone
Book: "Locked In Time" by Lois Duncan
Word: Invigorate
Food: I love lasagna! With tons of cheese!
Movie: "Titanic"
TV show: "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" or "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
Pastime: I enjoy decorating, cleaning and baking. I love listening to music.
Lifetime goal: To be successful, married with five children and to remain as a role model to young girls.
Best habit: Baking! I love trying new dessert recipes!
Worst habit: Not keeping secrets
Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: The best experience so far has to be the retreat and calendar shoot we did in Florida. We learned dances and prepared for the upcoming football season!
Best thing about being a Saintsation: The best part of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far is my teammates. It's amazing to be around other girls that motivate and care about each other so much.
Advice for younger girls: When there is something that's important to you that you want to accomplish, go for it! Think positive and positive things will happen.
Trait you admire most in other people: Humility
What is your most outstanding attribute: Loyalty
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Beyonce; she is fierce! I love everything about her. She is an awesome example of work and sacrifice. She is an excellent singer and performer.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I had the opportunity to travel anywhere, it would be Bora Bora, Tahiti! The water is beautiful and I love that they have resorts that are on the water. I would go there as a college graduation gift!