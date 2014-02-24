Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Kolbie

First name: Kolbie

Age: 19

Hometown: Baton Rouge, La.

High school: Dutchtown High School

University: Southeastern Louisiana University

Degree/major: Kinesiology and Health Science

Career goal: To become a physical therapist.

FAVORITES

Color: Tiffany blue

Song: "4 and 20" by Joss Stone

Book: "Locked In Time" by Lois Duncan

Word: Invigorate

Food: I love lasagna! With tons of cheese!

Movie: "Titanic"

TV show: "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" or "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Pastime: I enjoy decorating, cleaning and baking. I love listening to music.

Lifetime goal: To be successful, married with five children and to remain as a role model to young girls.

Best habit: Baking! I love trying new dessert recipes!

Worst habit: Not keeping secrets

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: The best experience so far has to be the retreat and calendar shoot we did in Florida. We learned dances and prepared for the upcoming football season!

Best thing about being a Saintsation: The best part of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far is my teammates. It's amazing to be around other girls that motivate and care about each other so much.

Advice for younger girls: When there is something that's important to you that you want to accomplish, go for it! Think positive and positive things will happen.

Trait you admire most in other people: Humility

What is your most outstanding attribute: Loyalty

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Beyonce; she is fierce! I love everything about her. She is an awesome example of work and sacrifice. She is an excellent singer and performer.