Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Kate

First name: Kate-Lyne

Age: 19

Hometown:Metairie, La.

High School: Cabrini High School

University: Louisiana State University

Degree/major: Child and Family Studies – Psychology

Career goal: To be a high school teacher

FAVORITES

Color: Royal blue and purple

Song: "I'm Yours" by Jazon Mraz

Book: "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley

Word: Serene

Food: My dad's red beans and rice with sausage!

Movie: "Across the Universe"

TV show: "The Office"

Pastime: Organizing and planning

Lifetime goal: To be happy and make a positive impact on everyone I encounter.

Best habit: I finish everything I start.

Worst habit: I get overwhelmed easily and take myself too seriously sometimes.

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Getting to cheer for the best team in the NFL and represent my favorite city!

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Getting to live out one of my long-time dreams and seeing all my hard work pay off.

Advice for younger girls: Hard work and determination can get you anywhere. Never let someone tell you that you can't do something.

Trait you admire most in other people: Respect

What is your most outstanding attribute: Compassion

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My close friends; they never cease to amaze me with how understanding and supportive they are.