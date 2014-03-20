Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Kate

First name: Kate-Lyne
Age: 19
Hometown:Metairie, La.
High School: Cabrini High School
University: Louisiana State University
Degree/major: Child and Family Studies – Psychology
Career goal: To be a high school teacher
FAVORITES
Color: Royal blue and purple
Song: "I'm Yours" by Jazon Mraz
Book: "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley
Word: Serene
Food: My dad's red beans and rice with sausage!
Movie: "Across the Universe"
TV show: "The Office"
Pastime: Organizing and planning
Lifetime goal: To be happy and make a positive impact on everyone I encounter.
Best habit: I finish everything I start.
Worst habit: I get overwhelmed easily and take myself too seriously sometimes.
Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Getting to cheer for the best team in the NFL and represent my favorite city!
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Getting to live out one of my long-time dreams and seeing all my hard work pay off.
Advice for younger girls: Hard work and determination can get you anywhere. Never let someone tell you that you can't do something.
Trait you admire most in other people: Respect
What is your most outstanding attribute: Compassion
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My close friends; they never cease to amaze me with how understanding and supportive they are.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Germany; to visit the concentration camps and major landmarks of the Holocaust and pay respect to the victims and learn more about my favorite time period in history.