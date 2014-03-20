Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Kate

Video bio, photos and Q&A with 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Kate

Mar 19, 2014 at 09:43 PM

Kate Photos

First name: Kate-Lyne

Age: 19

Hometown:Metairie, La.

High School: Cabrini High School

University: Louisiana State University

Degree/major: Child and Family Studies – Psychology

Career goal: To be a high school teacher

FAVORITES

Color: Royal blue and purple

Song: "I'm Yours" by Jazon Mraz

Book: "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley

Word: Serene

Food: My dad's red beans and rice with sausage!

Movie: "Across the Universe"

TV show: "The Office"

Pastime: Organizing and planning

Lifetime goal: To be happy and make a positive impact on everyone I encounter.

Best habit: I finish everything I start.

Worst habit: I get overwhelmed easily and take myself too seriously sometimes.

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Getting to cheer for the best team in the NFL and represent my favorite city!

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Getting to live out one of my long-time dreams and seeing all my hard work pay off.

Advice for younger girls: Hard work and determination can get you anywhere. Never let someone tell you that you can't do something.

Trait you admire most in other people: Respect

What is your most outstanding attribute: Compassion

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: My close friends; they never cease to amaze me with how understanding and supportive they are.

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Germany; to visit the concentration camps and major landmarks of the Holocaust and pay respect to the victims and learn more about my favorite time period in history.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saintsation Marshe named Sports Illustrated Cheerleader of the Week

The four year veteran participated in an exclusive photo shoot.
news

Introducing the 2017 Saintsations Team

Congratulation to the ladies of our field and appearance Saintsations teams!
news

Saintsations to host tryouts on April 8

Audition workshops also available to help participants prepare for the process.
news

2016 Junior Saintsations to perform at first New Orleans Saints preseason game

Workshop will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-4:30 p.m.
news

2016 New Orleans Saintsations team announced

The 33-member squad is divided into appearance, field teams
news

2016-17 New Orleans Saintsations Finalists

The 2016 Saintsations will be announced on Thursday
news

Saintsation of the Day - Zahara

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Zahara
news

Saintsation of the Day - Willnelda

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Willnelda
news

Saintsation of the Day - Taylor

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Taylor
news

Saintsation of the Day - Summer

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Summer
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelley

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelley
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelby

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelby
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising