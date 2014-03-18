Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Holly

First name: Holly

Age: 20

Hometown: Avondale, La.

High school: St. Mary's Dominican High School

University: University of New Orleans

Degree/major: Biology

Career goal: To become a speech language pathologist.

FAVORITES

Color: Blue

Song: "Who Says?" by Selena Gomez

Book: "The Hunger Games" by Suzanne Collins

Word: Discombobulated

Food: Mashed potatoes and gravy

Movie: "The Proposal"

TV show: "Dance Moms"

Pastime: Karaoke

Lifetime goal: To be happy, healthy and successful and to make a difference in the world.

Best habit: Persistence and determination

Worst habit: Sometimes, I am easily stressed and sweat the small stuff.

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Being able to experience something so amazing with such an outstanding group of women!

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Being able to represent my hometown and cheer on the Black and Gold from the best place in the world, the Dome!

Advice for younger girls: Always follow your dreams, never give up, be persistent, positive and more importantly, be yourself. People will always love you for who you are.

Trait you admire most in other people: Compassion and courage

What is your most outstanding attribute: I never give up! I always go for what I want, even when others think it is impossible.

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Carrie Underwood has always been a great role model to me. She stays true to her beliefs and values, gives back to her community and has drive and motivation in everything she does.