Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Chastity

Photos and Q&A with 2013 New Orleans Saintsaiton Chastity

Apr 21, 2014 at 10:41 AM

Chastity Photos

First name: Chastity

Age: 26

Hometown: Picayune, Miss.

High school: Picayune Memorial High School

University:University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University

Degree: Bachelor's of Science in Sports Administration and master's degree in Education

Career goal: To make a difference in children's lives and help children to be more aware of health and fitness.

FAVORITES

Color: Neon Pink

Song: "Mississippi Girl" by Faith Hill

Book: "The Lucky One" by Nicholas Sparks

Word: Prosperity

Food: Sushi or Mexican

Movie: "P.S. I Love You"

TV show: "Bachelor" or "Bachelorette"

Pastime: Spending time with my two dogs, Lilly and Leo. They are a miniature dachshund and full size doberman.

Lifetime goal: To be a teacher and coach that is remembered for her positive impact. I want to live each day as if it's my last.  

Best habit: Working out

Worst habit: Overachieving

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: I really enjoy being a part of our Junior Saintsation program. We are able to inspire young girls to come dance with us on the field. 

Best thing about being a Saintsation: The best part of being a New Orleans Saintsation has been fulfilling my dreams. It's an amazing feeling to know that people look up to you and have the same dream you did as a child. Being a Saintsation has also made me realize the impact I can have on other's lives.

Advice for younger girls: Hard work equals success!

Trait you admire most in other people: Loyalty and honesty

What is your most outstanding attribute: Confidence

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Our Saintsations director, Mrs. Lesslee Fitzmorris is one of the most amazing people I have met. She has instilled wisdom and values on each of us that we will carry throughout our lives. 

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I have a list of places I would love to travel. First, I would like to visit St. Lucia and have a day of rest and relaxation in the sun with an amazing book!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saintsation Marshe named Sports Illustrated Cheerleader of the Week

The four year veteran participated in an exclusive photo shoot.
news

Introducing the 2017 Saintsations Team

Congratulation to the ladies of our field and appearance Saintsations teams!
news

Saintsations to host tryouts on April 8

Audition workshops also available to help participants prepare for the process.
news

2016 Junior Saintsations to perform at first New Orleans Saints preseason game

Workshop will be held Sunday, Aug. 14 from 1-4:30 p.m.
news

2016 New Orleans Saintsations team announced

The 33-member squad is divided into appearance, field teams
news

2016-17 New Orleans Saintsations Finalists

The 2016 Saintsations will be announced on Thursday
news

Saintsation of the Day - Zahara

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Zahara
news

Saintsation of the Day - Willnelda

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Willnelda
news

Saintsation of the Day - Taylor

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Taylor
news

Saintsation of the Day - Summer

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Summer
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelley

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelley
news

Saintsation of the Day - Shelby

A closer look at the 2015 Saintsations: Shelby
Advertising