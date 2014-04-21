Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Chastity

First name: Chastity

Age: 26

Hometown: Picayune, Miss.

High school: Picayune Memorial High School

University:University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University

Degree: Bachelor's of Science in Sports Administration and master's degree in Education

Career goal: To make a difference in children's lives and help children to be more aware of health and fitness.

FAVORITES

Color: Neon Pink

Song: "Mississippi Girl" by Faith Hill

Book: "The Lucky One" by Nicholas Sparks

Word: Prosperity

Food: Sushi or Mexican

Movie: "P.S. I Love You"

TV show: "Bachelor" or "Bachelorette"

Pastime: Spending time with my two dogs, Lilly and Leo. They are a miniature dachshund and full size doberman.

Lifetime goal: To be a teacher and coach that is remembered for her positive impact. I want to live each day as if it's my last.

Best habit: Working out

Worst habit: Overachieving

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: I really enjoy being a part of our Junior Saintsation program. We are able to inspire young girls to come dance with us on the field.

Best thing about being a Saintsation: The best part of being a New Orleans Saintsation has been fulfilling my dreams. It's an amazing feeling to know that people look up to you and have the same dream you did as a child. Being a Saintsation has also made me realize the impact I can have on other's lives.

Advice for younger girls: Hard work equals success!

Trait you admire most in other people: Loyalty and honesty

What is your most outstanding attribute: Confidence

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Our Saintsations director, Mrs. Lesslee Fitzmorris is one of the most amazing people I have met. She has instilled wisdom and values on each of us that we will carry throughout our lives.