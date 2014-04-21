Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Chastity

First name: Chastity
Age: 26
Hometown: Picayune, Miss.
High school: Picayune Memorial High School
University:University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University
Degree: Bachelor's of Science in Sports Administration and master's degree in Education
Career goal: To make a difference in children's lives and help children to be more aware of health and fitness.
FAVORITES
Color: Neon Pink
Song: "Mississippi Girl" by Faith Hill
Book: "The Lucky One" by Nicholas Sparks
Word: Prosperity
Food: Sushi or Mexican
Movie: "P.S. I Love You"
TV show: "Bachelor" or "Bachelorette"
Pastime: Spending time with my two dogs, Lilly and Leo. They are a miniature dachshund and full size doberman.
Lifetime goal: To be a teacher and coach that is remembered for her positive impact. I want to live each day as if it's my last.
Best habit: Working out
Worst habit: Overachieving
Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: I really enjoy being a part of our Junior Saintsation program. We are able to inspire young girls to come dance with us on the field.
Best thing about being a Saintsation: The best part of being a New Orleans Saintsation has been fulfilling my dreams. It's an amazing feeling to know that people look up to you and have the same dream you did as a child. Being a Saintsation has also made me realize the impact I can have on other's lives.
Advice for younger girls: Hard work equals success!
Trait you admire most in other people: Loyalty and honesty
What is your most outstanding attribute: Confidence
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Our Saintsations director, Mrs. Lesslee Fitzmorris is one of the most amazing people I have met. She has instilled wisdom and values on each of us that we will carry throughout our lives.
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I have a list of places I would love to travel. First, I would like to visit St. Lucia and have a day of rest and relaxation in the sun with an amazing book!