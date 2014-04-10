Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Annie

First name: Annie
Age: 23
Hometown: Metairie, La.
High school: Archbishop Chapelle High School
University: Louisiana State University
Degree: Communication Studies
Career goal: To be a speech pathologist.
FAVORITES
Color: Teal
Song: "Treasure" by Bruno Mars
Book: "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man" by Steve Harvey
Word: Shenanigans
Food: Baked macaroni and cheese
Movie: "Rush Hour 2"
TV show: "Drop Dead Diva"
Pastime: Watching movies and hanging out with my family.
Lifetime goal: To have a successful career with a happy and healthy family.
Best habit: Honesty
Worst habit: Procrastinating
Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Cheering on the sidelines in Miami for Super Bowl XLIV.
Best thing about being a Saintsation: Performing in front of thousands of fans.
Advice for younger girls: Always strive to be the best you can be, no matter what situation life brings you.
Trait you admire most in other people: Commitment
What is your most outstanding attribute: Passion
Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Jaymie; a previous employer who always had the best attitude and biggest smile on her face!
If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would love to travel to Hawaii and visit all of the beautiful islands. The scenery is beautiful and the natives are so laid back. Hawaii is the perfect place for a long vacation.