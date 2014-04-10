Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Annie

Video bio, photos and Q&A with 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Annie

Apr 10, 2014 at 02:25 AM

2013 Photos

First name: Annie

Age: 23

Hometown: Metairie, La.

High school: Archbishop Chapelle High School

University: Louisiana State University

Degree: Communication Studies

Career goal: To be a speech pathologist.

FAVORITES

Color: Teal

Song: "Treasure" by Bruno Mars

Book: "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man" by Steve Harvey

Word: Shenanigans

Food: Baked macaroni and cheese

Movie: "Rush Hour 2"

TV show: "Drop Dead Diva"

Pastime: Watching movies and hanging out with my family.

Lifetime goal: To have a successful career with a happy and healthy family.

Best habit: Honesty

Worst habit: Procrastinating

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Cheering on the sidelines in Miami for Super Bowl XLIV.

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Performing in front of thousands of fans.

Advice for younger girls: Always strive to be the best you can be, no matter what situation life brings you.

Trait you admire most in other people: Commitment

What is your most outstanding attribute: Passion

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Jaymie; a previous employer who always had the best attitude and biggest smile on her face!

If you had the opportunity to travel anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would love to travel to Hawaii and visit all of the beautiful islands. The scenery is beautiful and the natives are so laid back. Hawaii is the perfect place for a long vacation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

