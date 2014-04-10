Get to Know 2013 New Orleans Saintsation Annie

First name: Annie

Age: 23

Hometown: Metairie, La.

High school: Archbishop Chapelle High School

University: Louisiana State University

Degree: Communication Studies

Career goal: To be a speech pathologist.

FAVORITES

Color: Teal

Song: "Treasure" by Bruno Mars

Book: "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man" by Steve Harvey

Word: Shenanigans

Food: Baked macaroni and cheese

Movie: "Rush Hour 2"

TV show: "Drop Dead Diva"

Pastime: Watching movies and hanging out with my family.

Lifetime goal: To have a successful career with a happy and healthy family.

Best habit: Honesty

Worst habit: Procrastinating

Best experience of being a New Orleans Saintsation so far: Cheering on the sidelines in Miami for Super Bowl XLIV.

Best thing about being a Saintsation: Performing in front of thousands of fans.

Advice for younger girls: Always strive to be the best you can be, no matter what situation life brings you.

Trait you admire most in other people: Commitment

What is your most outstanding attribute: Passion

Other than your family, who is a positive role model in your life: Jaymie; a previous employer who always had the best attitude and biggest smile on her face!