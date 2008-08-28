Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Aug 28, 2008 at 04:00 AM
    Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on May 30, 2008.  Due to the potential ramifications of Hurricane Gustav, we encourage everyone to review their hurricane emergency plan and use the following information as a guideline.

NEW ORLEANS – Today, Governor Bobby Jindal and Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Mark Cooper joined the New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis to kick off the state's hurricane preparedness campaign, called "Get A Gameplan," in New Orleans. The Governor and Loomis encouraged area residents to visit www.GetAGameplan.org - a website for Louisianians to use to prepare their homes and their families for a potential hurricane this hurricane season. The Get a Gameplan hurricane preparedness campaign is focused on providing Louisianians with the information and tools they need to prepare for a possible hurricane in their area.

Governor Bobby Jindal said, "The Saints know that a winning game is made possible by a winning gameplan – and that is what every New Orleans family needs to be prepared for this hurricane season. Every family should take time now to make sure they have the resources they will need if a hurricane strikes this season – know your evacuation route in the event you are asked to evacuate, and be sure to have any needed medications, batteries, water, and a radio on hand to listen for emergency updates. We are teaming up with some great game-winners across Louisiana, like the New Orleans Saints, to remind all Louisianians how very important it is to have a gameplan in the event of a hurricane. Planning ahead now can save precious time and even your property and your life when disaster strikes."

Said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, "The accomplishments of our players and coaches every season come from their preparations beforehand. The Saints never go into a game without a well thought-out plan, and Louisiana residents need to take the same approach toward the storm season. Our coaches tell the team before every game to be ready for any scenario, and that same message applies to all of us now in preparing for hurricanes."

Saints Owner Tom Benson and his family started the New Orleans Saints Hurricane Katrina Relief Fund in the wake of the storm, raising over $1 million for donations to the United Way of New Orleans, Catholic Charities, Rebuilding Together, Second Harvest Food Bank, Hispanic Apostolate, The Make It Right Foundation and The St. Bernard Project, among others. The Saints were among the first large businesses and the first professional sports team to return to New Orleans post-Hurricane Katrina.

From 2006-07, the club distributed over $1.5 million in grants to 46 high schools and youth football organizations to help in the post-Katrina rebuilding process, and the Saints and the NFL also awarded a grant of $550,000 to Friends of City Park for the installation of a synthetic turf football field at Pan American Stadium.

Hurricane season begins on June 1, and officials have predicted that this year will be an above normal hurricane season. Last month, hurricane forecaster Dr. William Gray predicted 15 named storms in the Atlantic in 2008 and a better than average chance that at least one major hurricane will hit the United States.

During an emergency, crucial state public information may be released through GOHSEP with the help of other state agencies that may be involved in the response actions. Depending on the scope of the emergency or the type of situation, these messages may be initiated by either the parish or state emergency management organizations. During any type of major evacuation in the state, the Louisiana Emergency Alert System will broadcast evacuation information on all participating radio/TV stations for the affected areas.

The main supplies needed in case of a hurricane emergency are listed at www.GetAGameplan.org and are also included below:

• A three-day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil.

• One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person.

• A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications.

• Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries.

• An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks.

• Sanitation supplies.

• Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members.

• An extra pair of glasses.

• Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container.

• Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels.

• Paper and pencil

• Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children.

• Infant formula and diapers

• Pet food and extra water

