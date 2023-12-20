New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson announces donation to Good Shepherd School

To conclude her annual "Month of Giving" efforts, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Owner and Pelicans Governor, Gayle Benson, announced today a transformational gift to the Good Shepherd School (GSS). The gift will help the Good Shepherd School launch a second location on Desire Street, which will be called The Gayle and Tom Benson Good Shepherd School – Giving Hope Campus.

Founded in 2001 by the late Fr. Harry Tompson, the Good Shepherd School helps low-income, urban youth reach their potential by providing them with an extended day, year-round, quality faith-based education. The school also provides support and guidance through college and beyond to help break the cycle of generational poverty.

"Education is the key that unlocks a world of possibilities," said Gayle Benson. "In supporting the Good Shepherd School, my hope is to provide the children of New Orleans with not just an education, but a foundation for a future filled with promise and potential. Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and through a faith-based education, we can empower our young people for generations to achieve their goals. I believe in the work and mission of the Good Shepherd School and as they look to expand into another area of town (Desire-Florida) to further impact more children and families, I thought this was an important time to act."