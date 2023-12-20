New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson announces donation to Good Shepherd School

To conclude her annual "Month of Giving" efforts, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Owner and Pelicans Governor, Gayle Benson, announced today a transformational gift to the Good Shepherd School (GSS). The gift will help the Good Shepherd School launch a second location on Desire Street, which will be called The Gayle and Tom Benson Good Shepherd School – Giving Hope Campus.
Founded in 2001 by the late Fr. Harry Tompson, the Good Shepherd School helps low-income, urban youth reach their potential by providing them with an extended day, year-round, quality faith-based education. The school also provides support and guidance through college and beyond to help break the cycle of generational poverty.
"Education is the key that unlocks a world of possibilities," said Gayle Benson. "In supporting the Good Shepherd School, my hope is to provide the children of New Orleans with not just an education, but a foundation for a future filled with promise and potential. Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and through a faith-based education, we can empower our young people for generations to achieve their goals. I believe in the work and mission of the Good Shepherd School and as they look to expand into another area of town (Desire-Florida) to further impact more children and families, I thought this was an important time to act."
The achievements of the Good Shepherd School in New Orleans reflect a remarkable commitment to academic excellence and the future success of its students:
- High School Graduation Success: An outstanding 100% of GSS graduates complete their high school education within four years, a testament to the school's dedication to academic achievement.
- Growing Alumni Community: The GSS has produced 239 graduates, showcasing the school's longstanding impact on the lives of its students.
- College Attendance: Impressively, over 85% of GSS graduates are pursuing higher education, with the first 19 already having successfully completed their degrees. More than 60 alumni are actively engaged in pursuing various college degrees, marking a significant stride towards their academic and professional goals. GGS graduates have attended over 25 colleges including 12 HBCUs to date.
- Thriving Beyond Graduation: A substantial number of GSS graduates, numbering 138, are excelling in local Catholic, private, and charter high schools. This statistic underscores the enduring success of the GSS educational model and the positive trajectory set for its students beyond their time at the institution.
The Good Shepherd School's consistent track record in nurturing academic achievement, fostering college attendance, and ensuring success beyond graduation reflects its unwavering commitment to empowering its students for a brighter future.
"At a time when inner city Catholic schools are closing at an alarming rate throughout the country, Good Shepherd School is defying the odds and opening a second campus in the Desire-Florida community in conjunction with the Giving Hope Foundation," said Thomas G. Moran, Jr., President and CEO of Good Shepherd School. "This could not be done without the faith-filled generosity of Mrs. Benson, who serves as a shining example to others of what it truly means to be a partner in the Good Shepherd mission."
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited United Way with ALICE families on Tuesday, December 19 as part of her Month of Giving.