Gayle Benson honored as 2021 recipient of Loving Cup

"One of the greatest gifts Tom and I shared in our marriage is love – our love for each other, our love for the city, its schools, its churches, its playgrounds, its hospitals," she said. "But more than anything, our love for its people. We truly have been blessed in our lives and it is because New Orleans has chosen to support us.

"It is my obligation to honor that support by investing in what is most important to our city's future success – schools that will educate a world-class work force, health-care institutions that care for and cure our sick, local and regional businesses that will keep our children at home, and supporting the spiritual and cultural institutions that make New Orleans special.

"Obviously, I'm not alone in this mission. I know and I realize we all get frustrated with the challenges that we face today, and there are many. There are clearly critical issues that threaten our future that we as a community must solve. While those challenges are significant, I truly believe we are capable of meeting all of them with the same resilience, spirit, and flat-out stubbornness that has defined New Orleans since its birth."

The Loving Cup honoree is chosen by a five-person committee, which receives letters of recommendation from the community. Committee members serve once, ensuring that a different committee makes the selection each year.

"The Loving Cup recipient also is someone who goes without seeking recognition," said John Georges, owner of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com. "After all, Gayle Benson is already one of the best-known names in the city, and as the owner of the Saints and Pelicans, already has recognition.