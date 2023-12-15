Gayle Benson makes historic donation for new home for Ochsner Children's Hospital

Ochsner Health announced plans for The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital, made possible through a transformational gift from Mrs. Gayle Benson.

"I am truly humbled to announce today The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital," said Gayle Benson, New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor. "Throughout the years, my husband Tom and I have been privileged to support Ochsner's exceptional team of physicians and care-givers in their tireless mission to assist patients and families facing health challenges in our region. Together, we embark on a collective journey to forge a brighter, healthier future for the children of our city, state, and region. Ochsner has become a national health-care leader and destination for patients seeking medical care in virtually every discipline. We should all be proud of the world-class facilities and world-class doctors at Ochsner."

The donation made for the new home for Ochsner Children's Hospital will come from the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, a private foundation founded in 2007 with the purpose to make the community stronger by giving back and making a positive impact.

"We are proud to unveil much-anticipated plans for a new home for Louisiana's No. 1 ranked children's hospital," said Pete November, CEO, Ochsner Health. "Ochsner is deeply grateful for Mrs. Benson and her unparalleled act of generosity, which will significantly impact the lives of countless families throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South. This facility will enable us to care for more children, retain and attract top pediatric physicians and care teams, and continue to set the standard of care."

Ochsner Children's Hospital is the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana. For the seventh year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked it among the country's Top 50 Children's Hospitals. This year, it ranked in cardiology and heart surgery as well as orthopedics, making Ochsner Children's the only children's hospital in Louisiana to rank in two specialties in the 2023-2024 Best Children’s Hospital rankings.

Current and projected needs of children and families throughout the region have driven the plan for the new facility. It follows Ochsner's years-long and unwavering commitment to enrich its pediatrics program with numerous specialties and subspecialties to treat the most complex and critical conditions, such as pediatric heart and liver transplants.