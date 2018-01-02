Garrett Hartley to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Former New Orleans Saints kicker Garrett Hartley will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday from 1:40 p.m.-2:55 p.m., prior to the New Orleans Saints playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at 3:40 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Hartley played for the Saints for six seasons (2008-2013). After a brilliant first season in which he made all 13 of his field goal attempts, he came through big in 2009. He booted four field goals in an overtime win at Washington to keep the Saints unbeaten. Hartley drilled a 40-yard field goal to kick the Saints into the Super Bowl, beating the Vikings 31-28 in overtime.

In Super Bowl XLIV, Hartley became the first kicker in Super Bowl history to kick three field goals of 40 yards or more as the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

Hartley converted 82-of-101 field goals and 176-of-177 extra points with the Saints.

Hartley will be available for autographs and pictures. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Those with tickets to the game are admitted free of charge on game day. The museum is open two hours prior to game time and for 45 minutes following the game.

The museum is available by appointment only visits Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for seniors, children under 12 and groups of 10 or more.