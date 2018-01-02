Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Garrett Hartley to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Hartley converted 82-of-101 field goals and 176-of-177 extra points with the Saints.

Jan 02, 2018 at 07:35 AM

Former New Orleans Saints kicker Garrett Hartley will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday from 1:40 p.m.-2:55 p.m., prior to the New Orleans Saints playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at 3:40 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Hartley played for the Saints for six seasons (2008-2013). After a brilliant first season in which he made all 13 of his field goal attempts, he came through big in 2009. He booted four field goals in an overtime win at Washington to keep the Saints unbeaten. Hartley drilled a 40-yard field goal to kick the Saints into the Super Bowl, beating the Vikings 31-28 in overtime.

In Super Bowl XLIV, Hartley became the first kicker in Super Bowl history to kick three field goals of 40 yards or more as the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts 31-17.

Hartley converted 82-of-101 field goals and 176-of-177 extra points with the Saints.

Hartley will be available for autographs and pictures. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Those with tickets to the game are admitted free of charge on game day. The museum is open two hours prior to game time and for 45 minutes following the game.

The museum is available by appointment only visits Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for seniors, children under 12 and groups of 10 or more.

For more information, call (504) 471-2192, e-mail saintshalloffame@yahoo.com or visit www.saintshalloffame.com.

Garrett Hartley

Photos of kicker Garrett Hartley from his time with the New Orleans Saints (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 54
No Title
2 / 54
No Title
3 / 54
No Title
4 / 54
No Title
5 / 54
No Title
6 / 54
No Title
7 / 54
No Title
8 / 54
No Title
9 / 54
No Title
10 / 54
No Title
11 / 54
No Title
12 / 54
No Title
13 / 54
No Title
14 / 54
No Title
15 / 54
No Title
16 / 54
No Title
17 / 54
No Title
18 / 54
No Title
19 / 54
No Title
20 / 54
No Title
21 / 54
No Title
22 / 54
No Title
23 / 54
No Title
24 / 54
No Title
25 / 54
No Title
26 / 54
No Title
27 / 54
No Title
28 / 54
No Title
29 / 54
No Title
30 / 54
No Title
31 / 54
No Title
32 / 54
No Title
33 / 54
No Title
34 / 54
No Title
35 / 54
No Title
36 / 54
No Title
37 / 54
No Title
38 / 54
No Title
39 / 54
No Title
40 / 54
No Title
41 / 54
No Title
42 / 54
No Title
43 / 54
No Title
44 / 54
No Title
45 / 54
No Title
46 / 54
No Title
47 / 54
No Title
48 / 54
No Title
49 / 54
No Title
50 / 54
No Title
51 / 54
No Title
52 / 54
No Title
53 / 54
No Title
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints 33rd annual Hall of Fame induction luncheon honors Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson and Kevin Mangum

New Orleans kicked off its alumni weekend with ceremony

news

Devery Henderson quietly turned himself into Saints Hall of Famer

Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum are 2022 inductees

news

New Orleans Saints legend Darren Howard going into Kansas State's Ring of Honor

Howard is Wildcats all-time leader in sacks

news

Tickets on sale for 2022 Saints Hall of Fame induction luncheon, gala

Trio will be recognized October 28-30 leading into Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Daren Gilbert

Former Saints offensive lineman (1985-1988) passed away at age 58

news

'Internal standard' helped lift Saints great Marques Colston into the Allstate Sugar Bowl Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

Former seventh-round pick became Saints greatest receiver

news

Jahri Evans, Ty Warren to serve as coaching interns for 2022 New Orleans Saints training camp

Evans a member of the club's all-50th team and Hall of Fame

news

Al Nastasi Jr., member of New Orleans Saints chain crew, dies at 80

2014 Joe Giamelli Fleur de Lis recipient worked the sidelines of the Superdome and Tulane Stadium for over four decades

news

Marques Colston to be inducted into Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame

New Orleans Saints legend to join Allstate Sugar Bowl's Hall of Fame for New Orleans athletes

news

New Orleans Saints Legend Steve Gleason to receive Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award from ESPN

Gleason will be one of three athletes to receive the honor

news

Archie Manning talks Manning Passing Academy, Saints

'We've been blessed. It's work, but it's very satisfying and it's fun'

news

Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson become latest members of Saints Hall of Fame

Longtime trainer Kevin Mangum honored as Joe Gemelli Award winner

Advertising