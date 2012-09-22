Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday Information: Saints vs. Chiefs

Mercedes-Benz Superdome is open at 10:00am

Sep 22, 2012 at 07:53 AM
superdome_our_house_article.jpg

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, September 23, 2012
Noon CT

Early Activities:   
Doors Open: Mercedes-Benz Superdome is open at 10:00am
Mercedes-Benz Superdome garages will open at 7:00am.

Saints Experience:
Inflatables & Interactives (9:30am - 12:00pm)

*Register for the newest club in town!  Copeland's presents the Saints Kids Club

*Visit the Verizon Studio inside Gate G for your chance to win autographed Saints merchandise.

*Win cool prizes at the Copeland's Prize Wheel.

*Free Samples of Cape Cod Potato Chips and Snyder's Pretzels from the Snyder's Lance tent.

*Try your arm at the Chevron football toss for a chance to win $5 gas cards and Saints rally towels.

*McDonald's will be handing out store coupons.

*Visit the Louisiana National Guard recruiting station.

*Visit Louisiana Lottery to purchase your 2012 Saints scratch off ticket.

*Republic National:

Absolut Bean Bag Toss for Absolut Koozies for adults 21 years or older.

Ochsner Goes Pink Raffle:

The Raffle is for a 2013 Mercedes-Benz C250 Sport Sedan at Gate C inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Only $100 per ticket and funds raised benefit the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center!

Champions Square:   
Opens at 9 am

Performing on stage:
After 8 (9:15 - 11:15am)

Hall of Fame Museum:
Former New Orleans Saints great Deuce McAllister will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. prior to the game to sign autographs.

National Anthem:
Born and raised in the Gulf South, America's Got Talent winner Michael Grimm will perform the National Anthem. Grimm was named the winner of the show's fifth season in September of 2010 and since, has made appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as well as touring as a part of the America's Got Talent  Tour Show. His self-titled album reached #13 on the Billboard Charts following its release in May of 2011 and he spent the subsequent summer and fall opening for Stevie Nicks.

COLOR GUARD:
Kenner Police Department

HALFTIME SHOW:
Ole Miss Marching Band

At three hundred ten members, the 2012 Ole Miss Band is the largest in school history.The Ole Miss Band has been known for years as the "Pride of the South" to football fans in Mississippi and across the nation.The band adds spirit and excitement to Ole Miss Football with its high-energy shows, precision marching and powerful sound.An important part of Ole Miss football history and the Department of Music, the Rebel Band has performed at the Independence, Motor City, Music City, Liberty and Cotton Bowl games and has represented the University at Gubernatorial and Presidential inaugurations.

Community Partner: The Saints' community partner for Sunday's game will be the Parkinson's disease Foundation.  Four weeks ago, the NFL donated $30 million dollars to support brain research studying conditions that include Parkinson's disease. Nearly one million Americans live with Parkinson's disease and the foundation and its volunteers are fighting the disease, funding $96 million to promising science and over $40 million to support national education and advocacy programs.

Saints Alumni Weekend: New Orleans Saints alumni from around the country will be in attendance at Sunday's game, along with members of the New Orleans Saints organization. The Alumni Weekend festivities include the 24th Annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, as well as the 13th Annual All Saints Night Gala. All proceeds from the events benefit the non-profit Saints Hall of Fame Museum, located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. This year's inductees include long-time New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson and former Saints running back Deuce McAllister. Long-time television journalist and Saints radio play-by-play voice Jim Henderson will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award. For more information about the events, call 504-471-2192.

Honorees:
Chevron and the Saints will continue to show their commitment to education by recognizing Daphne Griffin and Eric Burch Navarre as the Chevron Teachers of the Week. Griffin is a preschool early intervention teacher at Midway Elementary School, while Navarre is a fith-grade teacher at Hammond Eastside Elementary Magnet School.

Ochsner and the Saints will recognize John Olivier, a Prostate Cancer survivor. In meeting with his doctor for a routine visit, he completed a PSA test and the physician found his levels were very high.  After several tests and surgery, his PSA was still high and he was referred to an Ochsner physician who noticed the cancer had spread to the bones in his spine. Two years later, with the appropriate monthly treatment, Olivier has been successful at keeping his PSA levels where they need to be.

The Saints will also honor Peoples Health Champion Eleanor Cocreham. In 2008, at the age of 79, Eleanor Cocreham successfully realized the publication of her first book.  A romance novel called "Choice Makers". Believed by the success to that novel she followed it up "Risk Takers". In 2010, she completed the trilogy with "Heart Breakers".  Now at 83, Cocreham is getting ready to publish her fourth novel. A paranormal time travel saga based on the devastating effects of a hurricane that hit Grand Isle in 1893.

