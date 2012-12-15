 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Gameday Information: Saints vs Buccaneers

Rebirth Brass Band will be performing in Champions Square on Sunday

Dec 15, 2012 at 05:55 AM
brees_pierre_art.jpg

Uniform Color: Black Jersey, Black Pants

Doors Open:   
Mercedes-Benz Superdome opens at 10:00 am

Get into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome faster than ever! Now you can use your Saints Visa Extra Points credit card as a fast pass at Gate G to skip the lines. Each cardholder can escort up to 3 guests through the Fast Pass Gate. Must present credit card at gate. Don't have the Saints Extra Point credit card, click here to apply.

Champions Square:
Opens at 9 am

Performing on stage:
Rebirth Brass Band (9:30 am - 12:00 pm)

Hall of Fame Museum:
Former New Orleans Saints standout OL Willie Roaf will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, Dec. 16 from 10:30 am PM-11:30 AM, prior to the New Orleans Saints home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Willie Roaf's outstanding contributions to pro football earned him the highest honor that a Pro Football Player can achieve when he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in Canton, Ohio as part of the class of 2012.  On Sunday, one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time, Willie Roaf, will be presented his Hall of Fame Ring.

STAR-SPANGLED BANNER:
Skylar Laine

Skylar Laine took America by storm when she competed in American Idol Season 11. The Brandon, Mississippi native finished high school a year early, packed up her bags at only 18 years old, and headed out west to compete on America's biggest TV and music franchise.

COLOR GUARD:
Louisiana State Police

PREGAME ENTERTAINMENT:
Saintsations

HALFTIME SHOW:
Pro Football Tribute

Sunday's Hall of Fame halftime show features the American All-Stars which is comprised of dancers from Louisiana and Mississippi.  The troupe is under the direction of Allison Nihart.  Joining them on the field is the Fontainebleau High School Crimson Band, from Mandeville, Louisiana, one of the top marching bands in Louisiana and the Gulf South Region. The Crimson Band from Bulldog Land is known for musical excellence, creative visual design, a spectacular color guard, and entertaining competitive shows. They have been one of only two bands in Louisiana to finish in the Top 5 at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands for the past 7 consecutive years, being named Reserve Grand Champion 3 times. Directed by Lee Hicks and Craig Byers, the band is proud to represent the St. Tammany Parish Public School System.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

