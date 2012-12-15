Gameday Information: Saints vs Buccaneers

Uniform Color: Black Jersey, Black Pants

Doors Open:

Mercedes-Benz Superdome opens at 10:00 am

Get into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome faster than ever! Now you can use your Saints Visa Extra Points credit card as a fast pass at Gate G to skip the lines. Each cardholder can escort up to 3 guests through the Fast Pass Gate. Must present credit card at gate. Don't have the Saints Extra Point credit card, click here to apply.

Champions Square:

Opens at 9 am

Performing on stage:

Rebirth Brass Band (9:30 am - 12:00 pm)

Hall of Fame Museum:

Former New Orleans Saints standout OL Willie Roaf will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, Dec. 16 from 10:30 am PM-11:30 AM, prior to the New Orleans Saints home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Willie Roaf's outstanding contributions to pro football earned him the highest honor that a Pro Football Player can achieve when he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in Canton, Ohio as part of the class of 2012. On Sunday, one of the greatest offensive linemen of all time, Willie Roaf, will be presented his Hall of Fame Ring.

STAR-SPANGLED BANNER:

Skylar Laine

Skylar Laine took America by storm when she competed in American Idol Season 11. The Brandon, Mississippi native finished high school a year early, packed up her bags at only 18 years old, and headed out west to compete on America's biggest TV and music franchise.

COLOR GUARD:

Louisiana State Police

PREGAME ENTERTAINMENT:

Saintsations

HALFTIME SHOW:

Pro Football Tribute