FOX 8 and Charter Agree to Terms

WVUE-TV, FOX 8 AND CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS HAVE AGREED TO TERMS TODAY AND CHARTER IS PRESENTLY AIRING THE FOX 8 HD SIGNAL ON CHANNEL 708. THE FOX 8 NEWS CHANNEL IS AIRING ON CHANNEL 108. (FOX 8 ANALOG SIGNAL WILL CONTINUE TO AIR ON CHANNEL 8)

The following is a statement from Nick Pavlis and Joe Cook

"This hurricane reminds us of our mutual desire to provide the ultimate public service, and that is accurate and reliable information that can help our viewers and their families stay safe. it was important for us to put aside our differences in order to make sure the Northshore residents subscribing to Charter will have access to the best news and severe weather information station in the New Orleans market.

"This agreement means Charter customers in the region will be assured of having Fox 8 News and Weather for years to come. They will also have Fox 8's digital signal immediately, and that means they will be "digital ready" when analog transmissions are discontinued in a few weeks.