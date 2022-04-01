Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Forrest Lamp .
- Lamp joined New Orleans in the middle of the 2021 season after attending training camp with the Buffalo Bills.
- He lettered in basketball, football and weight-lifting in high school.
- During his junior and senior years at Western Kentucky he didn't allow a sack.
- Lamp earned second-team All America honors in 2016, becoming the first from his college to earn the title.
- He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and started 16 games the Bolts at left guard in 2020.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent guard Forrest Lamp on Friday, April 1, 2022. Check out Forrest in action with the Saints and Chargers during his five NFL seasons.