Former Saints TE David Thomas featured guest on Black and Blue Report for Jan. 30, 2015

Former Saints TE David Thomas talks about Super Bowl XLIV memories and Pelicans HC Monty Williams are guests on today's Black and Blue Report.

Jan 30, 2015 at 04:54 AM
New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen set for deep review of team during mini-bye

'We'll spend some time dissecting where we're at in terms of the first seven games, things that we've got to improve on'

Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints

Defensive end Cam Jordan up to 4.5 sacks this season

New Orleans Saints look to make defensive improvement during short-week preparation

'The biggest thing is just mentally being prepared and understanding the things that we have to improve on'

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: 'It's not a time for panic'

Saints are one game behind NFC South Division leaders

Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Offense, special teams, defense each came up short on execution

Offensive line paves way to another banner rushing day for New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis supplies defensive pressure with two sacks

New Orleans Saints come up short in red zone on offense and defense in 30-26 loss to Cincinnati

Saints go 1 for 5 in red zone, Bengals go 3 for 3

Andy Dalton will make third consecutive start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, against former team

'He has a certain leadership quality and a certain poise that I think the guys gravitate toward'

New Orleans Saints offense has been on a roll last six quarters

Saints have scored seven touchdowns and 57 points, with 700 yards in last six quarters

Quarterback Jameis Winston returns to practice for New Orleans Saints

'This is part of the rehab process. It's another step in the right direction'

Taysom Hill gives star turn to 'fluid' role with New Orleans Saints

"I'm at a point in my career where I'm just going to do my best in whatever opportunity it is"

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Hill had three rushing touchdowns versus Seahawks.

