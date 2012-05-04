Former Saints FB Heath Evans Talks About NFL Network, Softball Showdown

Former Saints FB and current NFL Network Analyst Heath Evans will host his third annual "Heath Evans Softball Showdown" at Zephyr Field in Metairie on Wednesday, May 16.

The event features a fun-filled Home Run Derby at 6:30 p.m. followed by a softball game.

The game is open to the public. Admission is $12 and tickets are available at the Zephyr Field box office in Metairie and on TicketMaster.com.

Proceeds from the game and the raffle will benefit the not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Heath Evans Foundation, which is dedicated to fostering hope and healing in the lives of children and families affected by sexual abuse.

Evans, who moved to Los Angeles last August to start his job at the NFL Network, talked to NewOrleansSaints.com about the softball game and his transition from player to analyst.

NewOrleansSaints.com: How has the transition from player to analyst been for you?

Heath: "In August it will be a year since I started here and the transition has been a blessing. I consider this a blessing from God and ultimately it was something I always wanted to do. I tried to start taking steps into the broadcast direction late into my career and obviously the NFL Network thought I had the talent to do so. It's been a unique way to stay involved in the game without having to take all the beatings (laughter)."

NewOrleansSaints.com: What's been the thing that has surprised you the most about being an analyst?

Heath: "Really nothing. I still study hard and stay up on the games. I try to give the fans some interesting insight based on what I think and what I see. It's such a unique way to stay involved in the game I love without all the physical demands. We study film, players, rosters, coaches and all those things. When I look at the job that I have and what goes into it, it's just a great way to make a living."

NewOrleansSaints.com: Even though the 2010 season was your last active NFL campaign and you have retired, you have continued to host your Softball Shown at Zephry Field. Why did you decide to keep the game going after you retired?

Heath: "Tickets sales have gone well and obviously that shows fans have loved the product we have given them. It goes back to the fan base. They love their Saints and they love the charity work of their Saints. Why not continue it? We give the fans access to what they love to see - access to their favorite players in the middle of the offseason. We give them an event they can have fun at and the cause is too demanding to let it go by the wayside. It continues to let people know that our connection to our foundation still exists in New Orleans and even though we are in LA right now, we are still trying to love on that city from afar."

NewOrleansSaints.com: How has the reaction been from your former teammates about this year's game?