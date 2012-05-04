Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Former Saints FB Heath Evans Talks About NFL Network, Softball Showdown

Evans retired from the NFL in 2010

May 04, 2012 at 10:05 AM
evans_heath_nfln.jpg

Former Saints FB and current NFL Network Analyst Heath Evans will host his third annual "Heath Evans Softball Showdown" at Zephyr Field in Metairie on Wednesday, May 16.

The event features a fun-filled Home Run Derby at 6:30 p.m. followed by a softball game.

The game is open to the public. Admission is $12 and tickets are available at the Zephyr Field box office in Metairie and on TicketMaster.com.

Proceeds from the game and the raffle will benefit the not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Heath Evans Foundation, which is dedicated to fostering hope and healing in the lives of children and families affected by sexual abuse.

Evans, who moved to Los Angeles last August to start his job at the NFL Network, talked to NewOrleansSaints.com about the softball game and his transition from player to analyst.

NewOrleansSaints.com: How has the transition from player to analyst been for you?

Heath: "In August it will be a year since I started here and the transition has been a blessing. I consider this a blessing from God and ultimately it was something I always wanted to do. I tried to start taking steps into the broadcast direction late into my career and obviously the NFL Network thought I had the talent to do so. It's been a unique way to stay involved in the game without having to take all the beatings (laughter)."

NewOrleansSaints.com:  What's been the thing that has surprised you the most about being an analyst?

Heath: "Really nothing. I still study hard and stay up on the games. I try to give the fans some interesting insight based on what I think and what I see. It's such a unique way to stay involved in the game I love without all the physical demands. We study film, players, rosters, coaches and all those things. When I look at the job that I have and what goes into it, it's just a great way to make a living."

NewOrleansSaints.com: Even though the 2010 season was your last active NFL campaign and you have retired, you have continued to host your Softball Shown at Zephry Field. Why did you decide to keep the game going after you retired?

Heath: "Tickets sales have gone well and obviously that shows fans have loved the product we have given them. It goes back to the fan base. They love their Saints and they love the charity work of their Saints. Why not continue it? We give the fans access to what they love to see - access to their favorite players in the middle of the offseason. We give them an event they can have fun at and the cause is too demanding to let it go by the wayside. It continues to let people know that our connection to our foundation still exists in New Orleans and even though we are in LA right now, we are still trying to love on that city from afar."

NewOrleansSaints.com: How has the reaction been from your former teammates about this year's game?

Heath: "The event is one that I know the guys down there love. Pierre Thomas and David Thomas have kind of been my guys getting the word out down there. I have been getting texts throughout the offseason from them asking about it. When you put offense against defense for anything you stir up the locker room and it's fun."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jameis Winston hopes to inspire 'eating W's' over breast cancer

Saints quarterback invited local breast cancer survivors to game against Bears
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons set aside rivalry for a charitable touchdown through 50/50 raffles

Teams will support the Steve Gleason and Tim Green Chosen ALS Charities through gameday initiative
news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize United States Air Force Sergeant John Dobler

Recognition is part of the 2023 season's Honorary Captain program
news

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe greeted with strong support by Touchdown Club 

Grupe spoke, answered questions two days after missed kick vs. Packers
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes
news

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award represents the best at the high school level
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans provide automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local recreational facilities

40 NORD facilities and 27 JPRD facilities will receive AEDs and staff training sessions
news

NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints all-pro Demario Davis around his efforts to inspire chance through his Devoted Dreamers Academy

The three-part docuseries and subsequent full-length documentary debuts Dec. 18 and follows the launch of Davis' Devoted Dreamers Academy
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2022 season

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' gameday package
news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Ryan Ramczyk committed on and off the field

Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk discusses his My Cause, My Cleats
Advertising