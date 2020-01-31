Former New Orleans Saints teammates believe Sam Mills belongs in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The current Hall of Famer agrees.The Dome Patrol is considered one of the best - if not the best - linebacker units in NFL history.

"I think he should get in," said Jackson, who was Mills' teammate from 1986-93. "It's time. He was a good player, a hard worker. He was a leader and he made a lot of plays. I hate that they wait until you pass away and put you in, but I think he's very deserving.

"He helped me out a whole lot. My younger days, I used to call the defense but when he came, I didn't have to call the defense anymore. He took over the role and I was able to freelance and just play football."

Mills played his share of good ball, too. "The Field Mouse" was an every-down player who overwhelmingly won the leverage battle when it came to delivering hits, but also was capable of covering backs in the passing game. Plus, he always was credited with being one of the smartest players on defense.

"If he'd have played in New York, he'd be in already, I think," Hebert said. "As much as I love Rickey and the Dome Patrol, the quarterback of the defense was Sam Mills. Same with Jonathan Vilma, Demario Davis – he was the quarterback of the defense. An unbelievable guy not only on the field, but off.

"I knew him way back in the USFL. We beat them in the championship in '83, when he was with the Philadelphia Stars and I was with Michigan. Sam was very Luke Kuechly-like with his instincts and studying. I mean, as far as anticipating plays, you'd be like, 'Was he in the huddle? How did he know that?'

"But his instincts in pass coverage, he could run sideline to sideline, was unbelievable."

Now, his former teammates will await word to see if it's enough to earn Mills an induction into the Hall of Fame in his first year as a finalist.