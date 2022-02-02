Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Former LSU standout Damone Clark plans to rise to occasion during Senior Bowl week

'You've got to find a way to pop out on the screen'

Feb 01, 2022 at 07:06 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

LSU
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU linebacker Damone Clark (18) celebrates during an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Mobile, Ala. – Competition is deep in these scenarios, where players attempt to display their talents with limited repetitions in preparation to play in an all-star game.

Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark has a simple solution for the dilemma as he attempts to turn heads during Reese's Senior Bowl practices this week at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

"It's either you're a dog or you're not," Clark said Tuesday. "That's all it is. You've got to find a way to pop out on the screen."

That might be less of an issue for Clark than it will be for others, because as a senior for the Tigers, he almost popped off the screen.

In 12 games during the 2021 season, he totaled 135 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. In three seasons and 24 games for the Tigers prior to that, he had 114 tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, a pass defensed and no fumble recoveries or forced fumbles.

"I thank (former LSU linebackers coach) Coach Blake Baker," Clark said. "He's at Missouri now, but just because he's at another school, I'm forever in debt to him. He helped me change my game tremendously and I'm forever grateful to him.

"It's his coaching style. Coach Baker is not a coach that just yells at you all the time and just curses at you. He understands you. He builds that relationship with you. He's hard on you but the biggest thing is just going out there and not being afraid to make mistakes. Because like he always tells me, players play and coaches coach, so just go out there and have fun and he's going to correct the things he can correct."

Clark said being at LSU prepared him for times like this, and that Tuesday's practice actually was a lighter workout than he's accustomed to.

"They're emphasizing have fun," he said of the Detroit Lions coaching staff, which is coaching the American team in the Senior Bowl. The American team will play the National team in Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. "Go out there and have fun, don't overthink anything. This week, it's a simple defense that we're running so it allows us to go out there and have fun.

"This was a fun practice today. We had much harder practices (at LSU). The (Lions) coaches didn't design for us to come out here and bang each other. It was just to come out here and compete and make each other better."

And Clark settled into a familiar leadership role, even among a team of standouts.

"I've been trained for this," he said. "I had guys (at LSU) in front of me like Devin White, Patrick Queen. Those guys showed me the way when I was a young pup, and now it's my time. The things I'm doing out here, I did back at LSU so it's nothing hard."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints will pick 18th in 2022 NFL draft

Saints finished 2021 season 9-8, fifth consecutive winning season
news

2021 NFC South draft review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taking a look at the players the Buccaneers selected
news

2021 NFC South draft review: Carolina Panthers

Taking a look at the players the Panthers selected
news

New Orleans third for 2021 NFL Draft TV ratings

Host city Cleveland was No. 1, Birmingham No. 2
news

2021 NFC South draft review: Atlanta Falcons

Taking a look at the players the Falcons selected
news

Saints Draft 2021: 10 memorable quotes from NFL draft

Check out the Top 10 quotes from our Saints draft picks + Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis
news

New Orleans Saints add 11 undrafted free agents

Four defensive backs in group of newcomers
news

Quotes: Sean Payton recaps New Orleans Saints Draft 2021

New Orleans Saints head coach recaps the Saints' 2021 NFL Draft
news

Quotes: Kawaan Baker shares New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 reactions

wide receiver shares his expectations on joining the team in his first Saints interview
news

Meet the 2021 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected  Payton Turner, Pete Werner, Paulson Adebo, Ian Book, Landon Young, and Kawaan Baker during the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Saints Draft 2021: Five things to know about Kawaan Baker

Get to know South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker, selected with the 255th pick in 2021 NFL Draft
Advertising